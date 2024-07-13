BRITISH OPEN ’24: A quiz covering a century of golf

How well do know you British Open history? Try this quiz (answers below): 1. On which Scottish links did Tom…

How well do know you British Open history? Try this quiz (answers below):

1. On which Scottish links did Tom Watson never win the British Open?

a.) Royal Troon

b.) Muirfield

c.) St. Andrews

2. Who made a hole-in-one at Royal Troon 41 years after winning the British Open?

a.) Tom Watson

b.) Bob Charles

c.) Gene Sarazen

3. The shortest par 3 on the British Open rotation is the 8th hole at Royal Troon. What is it called?

a.) Postage Stamp

b.) Short

c.) Devil’s Wart

4. Which player won the British Open in his major championship debut?

a.) Tom Watson

b.) Ben Curtis

c.) Old Tom Morris

5. Who is the only British player to win the British Open at Royal Troon?

a.) Henry Cotton

b.) Charles Whitcombe

c.) Arthur Havers

6. Which player has competed in 38 majors and his only top 10 was a victory in the British Open?

a.) Todd Hamilton

b.) Brian Harman

c.) Bill Rogers

7. Who is the only player with a 63 in the final round to win the British Open?

a.) Johnny Miller

b.) Henrik Stenson

c.) Greg Norman

8. In the famous “Duel in the Sun” at Turnberry in 1977 between Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus, which player had the 36-hole lead?

a.) Hale Irwin

b.) Roger Maltbie

c.) Peter Oosterhuis

9. Who is the oldest player to win the British Open?

a.) Tom Watson

b.) Old Tom Morris

c.) Harry Vardon

10. Who holds the record for the lowest round at the British Open?

a.) Rory McIlroy

b.) Jodie Mudd

c.) Branden Grace

11. Todd Hamilton saved par from 40 yards off the 18th green at Royal Troon to win a playoff over Ernie Els in 2004. What club did he use for the shot?

a.) Hybrid

b.) Putter

c.) E-Club

12. The British Open was played the first 12 years on which Scottish links course?

a.) Royal Troon

b.) Prestwick

c.) Musselburgh

13. Who was the first player to win the U.S. Open and British Open in the same year?

a.) Walter Hagen

b.) Gene Sarazen

c.) Bobby Jones

14. What trophy was awarded at the first British Open?

a.) claret jug

b.) championship belt

c.) silver sword

15. Who is the only player to have the best score in each of the four rounds at the British Open, one of golf’s rarest feats?

a.) J.H. Taylor

b.) Tiger Woods

c.) Henrik Stenson

16. Who was the first player at No. 1 in the world ranking to win the British Open?

a.) Greg Norman

b.) Tiger Woods

c.) Nick Faldo

17. Who was the last amateur to win the British Open?

a.) Bobby Jones

b.) Richard Burton

c.) Harold Hilton

18. What feat by Seve Ballesteros in the British Open will be the most difficult to repeat?

a.) He saved par from a bunker left-handed and right-handed in the same round

b.) He won the claret jug on a Saturday, a Sunday and a Monday

c.) He broke par without hitting a single fairway

___

ANSWERS

1. c

2. c

3. a

4. b

5. c

6. a

7. b

8. b

9. b

10. c

11. a

12. b

13. c

14. b

15. a

16. b

17. a

18. b

___

