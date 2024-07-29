Britain wins first gold medal at Paris Olympics with victory in equestrian team eventing

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — Britain won its first gold medal at the Paris Olympics on Monday when it successfully defended…

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — Britain won its first gold medal at the Paris Olympics on Monday when it successfully defended its equestrian team eventing title.

Laura Collet, Tom McEwen and Rosalind Canter sealed the win in the jumping section — the third part of the eventing competition — following Saturday’s rain-soaked dressage and Sunday’s cross country. Collet and McEwen also won gold in the event at the Tokyo Games three years ago with a different teammate.

Collet, who was riding on London 52, was the last of the British trio to ride and picked up a small penalty for going over the course time limit, but it made no difference.

“I’m on top of the world. I have never, ever ridden into an atmosphere like that,” the 34-year-old Collett said. “Luckily, London is one trusty partner, so are my team.”

France got the silver medal and Japan took bronze.

Riders compete against the clock in jumping with an 80-second time limit over a distance of 500 meters while jumping over obstacles. Penalties are added depending on how many obstacles are knocked over or for going over time, as Collett fractionally did. The team with the lowest overall penalty score wins.

Collett stroked her horse on the head and patted it several times on the side after finishing her jumping round under clear blue skies, a blazing sun and a roaring crowd at the Palace of Versailles.

“There’s no words to describe the atmosphere,” she said.

McEwen was riding on JL Dublin while Canter was on Lordships Graffalo.

France’s Stéphane Landois vigorously celebrated the silver medal by throwing his right arm up like a boxer’s uppercut after enjoying a strong ride on Chaman Dumontceau.

Japan’s bronze was its first equestrian medal since 1932 when Takeichi Nishi — the son of a baron who was popular in Hollywood circles — won the individual jumping gold at the Los Angeles Games.

The eventing team final also served as the qualifier for the individual jumping final later Monday.

