Britain 2, Netherlands 2

The Associated Press

July 30, 2024, 8:40 AM

Britain 0 0 0 2 2
Netherlands 0 0 1 1 2

Britain_L. Morton 2.

Netherlands_F. Wortelboer 1, T. van Dam 1.

Green Cards_W. Calnan, Britain, 27′. K. Bijen, Netherlands, 57′.

Yellow Cards_None.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Gabriel Labate, Argentina. Benjamin Goentgen, Germany. Laurine Delforge, Belgium. Ayanna McClean, Trinidad and Tobago.

