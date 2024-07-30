Britain 2, Netherlands 2
|Britain
|0
|0
|0
|2
|—
|2
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
Britain_L. Morton 2.
Netherlands_F. Wortelboer 1, T. van Dam 1.
Green Cards_W. Calnan, Britain, 27′. K. Bijen, Netherlands, 57′.
Yellow Cards_None.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Gabriel Labate, Argentina. Benjamin Goentgen, Germany. Laurine Delforge, Belgium. Ayanna McClean, Trinidad and Tobago.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.