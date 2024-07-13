Brian White scores 2 goals, Fafà Picault adds goal, assist as Whitecaps beat St. Louis 3-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brian White scored two goals to continue his white-hot streak and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat St.…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brian White scored two goals to continue his white-hot streak and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat St. Louis City 3-1 Saturday night.

White has scored in four consecutive games, beginning with a hat trick in 4-3 win over St. Louis on June 29. Vancouver (10-7-5) is unbeaten, with three wins, in that span. The 28-year-old, who also scored in four straight games in April became the first player in club history to accomplish the feat twice in a single season.

St. Louis (4-9-10) has one win since a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Fire on May 11.

White put away a feed from Fafà Picault to give the Whitecaps the lead for good just before halftime. Picault’s header was parried by goalkeeper Roman Bürki but he headed his own rebound to White for the finish from point blank range to make it 2-1 in the 44th minute.

White opened the scoring in the ninth minute. Ryan Gauld stole a pass near midfield and raced toward goal before tapping a pass to White for a one-touch finish from near the penalty spot.

Tomas Totland played an arcing entry from the right side to Nökkvi Thórisson, whose volley was blocked but blasted a putback that slipped between the legs of goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka to make it 1-1 in the 27th.

Bürki finished with four saves.

Ryan Raposo added a goal in the 63rd minute and Picault capped the scoring in the second minute of stoppage time.

