Brewers play the Braves with 1-0 series lead

Atlanta Braves (56-49, second in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (61-45, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:10…

Atlanta Braves (56-49, second in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (61-45, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (0-0); Brewers: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Atlanta Braves with a 1-0 series lead.

Milwaukee has a 31-19 record at home and a 61-45 record overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.75 ERA, which ranks third in the NL.

Atlanta has a 26-28 record on the road and a 56-49 record overall. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.52 ERA, which leads the NL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras leads the Brewers with a .285 batting average, and has 26 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 44 walks and 57 RBI. Jackson Chourio is 15-for-41 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Austin Riley has 22 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 42 RBI while hitting .251 for the Braves. Travis d’Arnaud is 12-for-29 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .268 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Braves: 3-7, .208 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (back), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Bryan Hudson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), Enoli Paredes: 15-Day IL (forearm), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: day-to-day (forearm), Michael Harris II: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

