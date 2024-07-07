Brewers come into matchup with the Dodgers on losing streak

Milwaukee Brewers (52-38, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (55-35, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Milwaukee Brewers (52-38, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (55-35, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Dallas Keuchel (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -161, Brewers +135; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to break their three-game slide with a win against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 28-18 record in home games and a 55-35 record overall. The Dodgers have the best team on-base percentage in the NL at .335.

Milwaukee has a 25-25 record in road games and a 52-38 record overall. The Brewers have the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play at .255.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 25 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 58 RBI while hitting .301 for the Dodgers. Miguel Rojas is 12-for-37 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

William Contreras has 21 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 14-for-40 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .250 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored by four runs

Brewers: 5-5, .259 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee ), Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Joe Kelly: 60-Day IL (posterior), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 15-Day IL (tricep), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Joey Ortiz: 10-Day IL (neck), Enoli Paredes: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Dunn: 10-Day IL (back), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (calf), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.