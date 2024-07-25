Live Radio
The Associated Press

July 25, 2024, 9:51 AM

Brazil 29, Spain 18

Brazil 15 14 29
Spain 10 8 18

Brazil_P. Matieli 6, B. de Paula 6, L. Araujo 4, T. Araujo Frossard 4, G. Guarieiro 4, G. Bitolo 1, A. Cardoso 1, M. Fernandes 1, J. Lopes 1, J. Quintino 1.

Spain_M. Lopez 5, C. Campos 4, M. Gonzalez 4, J. Gutierrez 2, P. Arcos 1, A. Cabral 1, M. Echeverria 1.

Red Cards_None.

Referees_Mirza Kurtagic, Sweden. Mattias Wetterwik, Sweden. Lars Jorum, Norway. Havard Kleven, Norway. Per Olesen, Denmark. Kay Holm, Germany. Mamoudou Diabate, Ivory Coast. Bader Altheyab, Kuwait.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

