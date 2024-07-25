Brazil 29, Spain 18 Brazil 15 14 — 29 Spain 10 8 — 18 Brazil_P. Matieli 6, B. de Paula…

Brazil 29, Spain 18

Brazil 15 14 — 29 Spain 10 8 — 18

Brazil_P. Matieli 6, B. de Paula 6, L. Araujo 4, T. Araujo Frossard 4, G. Guarieiro 4, G. Bitolo 1, A. Cardoso 1, M. Fernandes 1, J. Lopes 1, J. Quintino 1.

Spain_M. Lopez 5, C. Campos 4, M. Gonzalez 4, J. Gutierrez 2, P. Arcos 1, A. Cabral 1, M. Echeverria 1.

Red Cards_None.

Referees_Mirza Kurtagic, Sweden. Mattias Wetterwik, Sweden. Lars Jorum, Norway. Havard Kleven, Norway. Per Olesen, Denmark. Kay Holm, Germany. Mamoudou Diabate, Ivory Coast. Bader Altheyab, Kuwait.

