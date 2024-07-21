Braves take on the Cardinals in series rubber match

St. Louis Cardinals (51-47, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (54-43, second in the NL East) Atlanta; Sunday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (51-47, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (54-43, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (7-8, 5.13 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach (3-4, 4.43 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -147, Cardinals +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Atlanta has a 54-43 record overall and a 30-18 record at home. The Braves have a 20-34 record in games when they have given up a home run.

St. Louis has a 51-47 record overall and a 25-25 record in road games. The Cardinals have gone 16-9 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Cardinals lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has 20 doubles and 28 home runs while hitting .305 for the Braves. Austin Riley is 12-for-37 with five doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Nolan Gorman leads the Cardinals with 18 home runs while slugging .420. Alec Burleson is 16-for-40 with three doubles, four home runs and 15 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .284 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Braves: Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Steven Matz: 60-Day IL (back), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O’Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

