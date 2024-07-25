Braves take 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Mets

Atlanta Braves (54-46, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (53-48, third in the NL East) New York;…

Atlanta Braves (54-46, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (53-48, third in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Chris Sale (13-3, 2.70 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 140 strikeouts); Mets: Luis Severino (7-3, 3.58 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -128, Mets +107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves are looking to end their four-game slide with a victory against the New York Mets.

New York has a 53-48 record overall and a 26-26 record at home. The Mets have a 26-10 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Atlanta is 24-25 on the road and 54-46 overall. Braves hitters are batting a collective .241, which ranks 10th in the NL.

The matchup Thursday is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor leads the Mets with a .259 batting average, and has 27 doubles, 21 home runs, 40 walks and 60 RBI. Jose Iglesias is 17-for-37 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 48 extra base hits (20 doubles and 28 home runs). Travis d’Arnaud is 10-for-27 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .265 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Braves: 3-7, .221 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Harrison Bader: day-to-day (ankle), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Braves: Michael Harris II: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.