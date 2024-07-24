Braves host the Reds on home losing streak

Cincinnati Reds (48-53, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (54-45, second in the NL East) Atlanta; Wednesday, 12:20…

Cincinnati Reds (48-53, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (54-45, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 12:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Frankie Montas (4-8, 4.85 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Braves: Allan Winans (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -135, Reds +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Cincinnati Reds looking to stop a three-game home losing streak.

Atlanta has a 30-20 record at home and a 54-45 record overall. The Braves have a 21-10 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cincinnati has a 23-25 record on the road and a 48-53 record overall. The Reds have a 23-9 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Kelenic has 13 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 30 RBI for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 18-for-38 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 21 doubles, seven triples and 17 home runs for the Reds. Rece Hinds is 12-for-34 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .224 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by five runs

Reds: 5-5, .269 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (back), Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.