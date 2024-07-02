Braves begin 3-game series with the Giants

San Francisco Giants (41-44, fourth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (46-36, second in the NL East) Atlanta; Tuesday,…

San Francisco Giants (41-44, fourth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (46-36, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Hayden Birdsong (0-0, 5.79 ERA, 1.93 WHIP, five strikeouts); Braves: Reynaldo Lopez (6-2, 1.70 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -189, Giants +157; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves start a three-game series at home against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

Atlanta is 26-14 in home games and 46-36 overall. Braves hitters are batting a collective .243, which ranks ninth in the NL.

San Francisco is 16-25 in road games and 41-44 overall. The Giants have a 32-18 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has 18 doubles and 21 home runs while hitting .300 for the Braves. Jarred Kelenic is 13-for-38 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Matt Chapman has 21 doubles, 11 home runs and 39 RBI for the Giants. Luis Matos is 9-for-31 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .218 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Giants: 5-5, .260 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ramon Laureano: day-to-day (back), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (bacterial infection), Raymond Kerr: 15-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (side), Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (groin), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

