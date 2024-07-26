Braves aim to stop skid in matchup with the Mets

Atlanta Braves (54-47, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (54-48, third in the NL East) New York;…

Atlanta Braves (54-47, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (54-48, third in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (5-5, 3.92 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Mets: Kodai Senga (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -136, Braves +115; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves are looking to break a five-game slide with a win against the New York Mets.

New York has a 27-26 record at home and a 54-48 record overall. The Mets are 37-15 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Atlanta has a 24-26 record on the road and a 54-47 record overall. The Braves are fourth in the NL with 115 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams play Friday for the eighth time this season. The Mets lead the season series 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 27 doubles and 22 home runs for the Mets. Jose Iglesias is 16-for-38 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has 28 home runs, 47 walks and 80 RBI while hitting .305 for the Braves. Austin Riley is 11-for-37 with five doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .249 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Braves: 3-7, .219 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Harrison Bader: day-to-day (ankle), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Braves: Michael Harris II: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

