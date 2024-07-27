Boston’s Ceddanne Rafaela tagged out for double play while talking to third base coach Kyle Hudson

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox rookie Ceddanne Rafaela was doubled up while chatting with third base coach Kyle Hudson in…

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox rookie Ceddanne Rafaela was doubled up while chatting with third base coach Kyle Hudson in the second inning of Saturday night’s game against the New York Yankees.

Rafaela was on third and Boston teammate Jarren Duran was on second with one out when Wilyer Abreu hit a shallow fly ball to center fielder Trent Grisham.

Grisham tossed the ball to second baseman Gleyber Torres after making the catch.

Rafaela was standing about one foot off third toward the plate and talking with Hudson when Torres threw across the diamond to third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera, who applied the tag on the left knee of the 23-year-old for a double play.

