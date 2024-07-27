Blue Jays trade catcher Danny Jansen to AL East rival Red Sox for 3 minor leaguers

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays traded catcher Danny Jansen to the Boston Red Sox on Saturday for three…

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays traded catcher Danny Jansen to the Boston Red Sox on Saturday for three minor leaguers.

Toronto received infielder Cutter Coffey, infielder Eddinson Paulino, and right-hander Gilberto Batista.

Jansen saw news of the trade being reported on a clubhouse TV following Toronto’s 7-3 win over Texas.

“It’s a whole lot of emotions but I’m excited to go to an atmosphere that I’ve played in as a visitor,” Jansen said.

Jansen is batting .212 with six home runs and 18 RBIs in 61 games. He set career highs with 17 homers and 53 RBIs in 2023.

Jansen was Toronto’s longest-tenured player and had spent his entire seven-year career with the Blue Jays, who drafted him in the 16th round in 2013. He has a $5.2 million salary and can become a free agent after the World Series.

While growing up in Appleton, Wisconsin, Jansen’s family hosted several young players from the local minor league team, including former Orioles outfielder Adam Jones.

The trade to Boston reunites Jansen with former Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire, who played his first four seasons with Toronto.

Boston’s regular catcher this year has been Connor Wong.

Coffey, 20, hit .238 with 14 home runs and 46 RBI at Class-A. Paulino, 22, hit .263 with three home runs and 35 RBIs at Double-A Portland. Batista, 19, was with the Florida Complex League Red Sox.

Earlier Saturday, the Blue Jays traded right-hander Nate Pearson to the Chicago Cubs for two minor leaguers, shortstop Josh Rivera and outfielder Yohendrick Pinango.

The Blue Jays on Friday dealt right-hander Yimi García to Seattle for a pair of minor leaguers, outfielder Jonatan Clase and catcher Jacob Sharp.

