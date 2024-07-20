Blue Jays put Bichette on 10-day injured list because of strained right calf, recall Barger

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays put shortstop Bo Bichette on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of a…

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays put shortstop Bo Bichette on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of a strained right calf and recalled utilityman Addison Barger from Triple-A Buffalo.

A two-time All-Star and two-time AL hits leader, Bichette was injured while running to first base on a line drive that ended the sixth inning of Friday’s 5-4 loss to Detroit. He pulled up after a few steps and hopped in pain before walking off the field with the trainer.

Bichette returned from the injured list on June 24 after missing nine games because of a sore right calf. He left a July 10 game at San Francisco because of calf soreness and sat out the final four games before the All-Star break.

It’s been a tough season for the son of former big league slugger Dante Bichette. He is batting .223 with four home runs and 30 RBIs in 79 games, and his .597 OPS is lowest among qualified AL batters.

Leo Jiménez, who replaced Bichette on Friday, was set to start against the Tigers on Saturday.

