BKO–NBA Summer League Glance

All Times EDT
Salt Lake City Summer League
At Salt Lake City
Monday, July 8
Philadelphia 102, Oklahoma City 92
Utah 97, Memphis 95
Tuesday, July 9
Memphis 87, Philadelphia 85
Oklahoma City 98, Utah 75
Wednesday, July 10
Oklahoma City 80, Memphis 77
Utah 93, Philadelphia 85
NBA 2K25 Summer League
At Las Vegas
Friday, July 12
Orlando 106, Cleveland 79
Minnesota 81, New Orleans 74
Memphis 103, Sacramento 83
Houston 99, L.A. Lakers 80
Brooklyn 97, Indiana 95
Washington 94, Atlanta 88
L.A. Clippers 88, Denver 78
Saturday, July 13
Chicago 96, Milwaukee 89
Charlotte 94, New York 90
Miami 119, Boston 114
Philadelphia 94, Detroit 81
Toronto 94, Oklahoma City 69
San Antonio 83, Portland 77
Utah 90, Dallas 89
Golden State 90, Phoenix Suns 73
Sunday, July 14
Cleveland 112, Milwaukee 81
L.A. Clippers 87, Brooklyn 78
Minnesota 105, Indiana 94
Houston 109, Washington 91
Orlando 91, New Orleans 86
San Antonio 79, Atlanta 76
Toronto 84, Denver 81
Golden State 92, Chicago 82
Monday, July 15
Miami 102, Oklahoma City 73
Detroit 87, Houston 73
Memphis 108, Dallas 88
Portland 97, Philadelphia 95
Sacramento 82, Utah 70
Boston 88, L.A. Lakers 74
Tuesday, July 16
Indiana 98, Phoenix 94
Brooklyn 92, New York 85
Charlotte 80, Denver 66
Detroit 85, Chicago 77
Philadelphia 92, Minnesota 90
Portland 82, Washington 80
L.A. Clippers 112, Milwaukee 97
San Antonio 90, New Orleans 85
Wednesday, July 17
Miami 92, Dallas 79
New York 106, Sacramento 105
Utah 86, Toronto 76
Boston 89, Charlotte 84
Memphis 104, Orlando 98
Phoenix 100, Oklahoma City 99
L.A. Lakers 87, Atlanta 86
Golden State 96, Cleveland 85
Thursday, July 18
Denver 86, Indiana 71
Memphis 88, New Orleans 77
Washington 73, Sacramento 69
Brooklyn 102, Orlando 100, OT
L.A. Lakers 93, Cleveland 89
L.A. Clippers 105, Utah 88
Minnesota 93, Houston 83
Friday, July 19
Milwaukee vs Phoenix, 4 p.m.
Dallas vs. Boston, 4:30 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Chicago, 6 p.m.
New York vs. Detroit, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto vs. Miami, 9 p.m.
Golden State vs. Oklahoma City, 10:30 p.m.
Portland vs. Charlotte, 11 p.m.
