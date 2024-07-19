BKO–NBA Summer League Glance

All Times EDT Salt Lake City Summer League At Salt Lake City Monday, July 8 Philadelphia 102, Oklahoma City 92…

All Times EDT

Salt Lake City Summer League

At Salt Lake City

Monday, July 8

Philadelphia 102, Oklahoma City 92

Utah 97, Memphis 95

Tuesday, July 9

Memphis 87, Philadelphia 85

Oklahoma City 98, Utah 75

Wednesday, July 10

Oklahoma City 80, Memphis 77

Utah 93, Philadelphia 85

NBA 2K25 Summer League

At Las Vegas

Friday, July 12

Orlando 106, Cleveland 79

Minnesota 81, New Orleans 74

Memphis 103, Sacramento 83

Houston 99, L.A. Lakers 80

Brooklyn 97, Indiana 95

Washington 94, Atlanta 88

L.A. Clippers 88, Denver 78

Saturday, July 13

Chicago 96, Milwaukee 89

Charlotte 94, New York 90

Miami 119, Boston 114

Philadelphia 94, Detroit 81

Toronto 94, Oklahoma City 69

San Antonio 83, Portland 77

Utah 90, Dallas 89

Golden State 90, Phoenix Suns 73

Sunday, July 14

Cleveland 112, Milwaukee 81

L.A. Clippers 87, Brooklyn 78

Minnesota 105, Indiana 94

Houston 109, Washington 91

Orlando 91, New Orleans 86

San Antonio 79, Atlanta 76

Toronto 84, Denver 81

Golden State 92, Chicago 82

Monday, July 15

Miami 102, Oklahoma City 73

Detroit 87, Houston 73

Memphis 108, Dallas 88

Portland 97, Philadelphia 95

Sacramento 82, Utah 70

Boston 88, L.A. Lakers 74

Tuesday, July 16

Indiana 98, Phoenix 94

Brooklyn 92, New York 85

Charlotte 80, Denver 66

Detroit 85, Chicago 77

Philadelphia 92, Minnesota 90

Portland 82, Washington 80

L.A. Clippers 112, Milwaukee 97

San Antonio 90, New Orleans 85

Wednesday, July 17

Miami 92, Dallas 79

New York 106, Sacramento 105

Utah 86, Toronto 76

Boston 89, Charlotte 84

Memphis 104, Orlando 98

Phoenix 100, Oklahoma City 99

L.A. Lakers 87, Atlanta 86

Golden State 96, Cleveland 85

Thursday, July 18

Denver 86, Indiana 71

Memphis 88, New Orleans 77

Washington 73, Sacramento 69

Brooklyn 102, Orlando 100, OT

L.A. Lakers 93, Cleveland 89

L.A. Clippers 105, Utah 88

Minnesota 93, Houston 83

Friday, July 19

Milwaukee vs Phoenix, 4 p.m.

Dallas vs. Boston, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Chicago, 6 p.m.

New York vs. Detroit, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto vs. Miami, 9 p.m.

Golden State vs. Oklahoma City, 10:30 p.m.

Portland vs. Charlotte, 11 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.