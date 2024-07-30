All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|63
|44
|.589
|—
|New York
|63
|45
|.583
|½
|Boston
|56
|49
|.533
|6
|Tampa Bay
|54
|52
|.509
|8½
|Toronto
|50
|57
|.467
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|64
|42
|.604
|—
|Minnesota
|58
|47
|.552
|5½
|Kansas City
|58
|49
|.542
|6½
|Detroit
|52
|56
|.481
|13
|Chicago
|27
|82
|.248
|38½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|56
|52
|.519
|—
|Houston
|55
|51
|.519
|—
|Texas
|52
|55
|.486
|3½
|Los Angeles
|46
|60
|.434
|9
|Oakland
|44
|64
|.407
|12
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|65
|41
|.613
|—
|Atlanta
|56
|49
|.533
|8½
|New York
|56
|50
|.528
|9
|Washington
|49
|58
|.458
|16½
|Miami
|39
|67
|.368
|26
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|61
|45
|.575
|—
|Pittsburgh
|54
|52
|.509
|7
|St. Louis
|54
|52
|.509
|7
|Cincinnati
|51
|55
|.481
|10
|Chicago
|51
|57
|.472
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|63
|44
|.589
|—
|San Diego
|57
|51
|.528
|6½
|Arizona
|56
|51
|.523
|7
|San Francisco
|53
|55
|.491
|10½
|Colorado
|38
|69
|.355
|25
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Baltimore 11, Toronto 5, 1st game
Cleveland 8, Detroit 4
N.Y. Yankees 14, Philadelphia 4
Toronto 8, Baltimore 4, 2nd game
Boston 14, Seattle 7
N.Y. Mets 15, Minnesota 2
Texas 6, St. Louis 3
Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 5
Pittsburgh 5, Houston 3
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 6-4), 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-9) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 7-6), 12:35 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 12-4), 12:35 p.m.
Minnesota (López 9-7) at N.Y. Mets (Severino 7-3), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Thorpe 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 4-10) at St. Louis (Gray 10-6), 2:15 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 8-7) at Boston (Bello 10-5), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Pérez 2-5) at Houston (Valdez 9-5), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
Oakland (Stripling 2-9) at San Francisco (Webb 7-8), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 14, Philadelphia 4
Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 1
N.Y. Mets 15, Minnesota 2
Milwaukee 8, Atlanta 3
Texas 6, St. Louis 3
Pittsburgh 5, Houston 3
Arizona 9, Washington 8
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 6-4), 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-9) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 7-6), 12:35 p.m.
Minnesota (López 9-7) at N.Y. Mets (Severino 7-3), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 13-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 6-6), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 4-10) at St. Louis (Gray 10-6), 2:15 p.m.
Washington (Gore 6-8) at Arizona (Gallen 8-5), 3:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-9) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-3), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Pérez 2-5) at Houston (Valdez 9-5), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0) at San Diego (Cease 10-8), 8:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
Oakland (Stripling 2-9) at San Francisco (Webb 7-8), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
