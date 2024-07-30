All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 63 44 .589 — New York 63 45 .583 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 63 44 .589 — New York 63 45 .583 ½ Boston 56 49 .533 6 Tampa Bay 54 52 .509 8½ Toronto 50 57 .467 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 64 42 .604 — Minnesota 58 47 .552 5½ Kansas City 58 49 .542 6½ Detroit 52 56 .481 13 Chicago 27 82 .248 38½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 56 52 .519 — Houston 55 51 .519 — Texas 52 55 .486 3½ Los Angeles 46 60 .434 9 Oakland 44 64 .407 12

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 65 41 .613 — Atlanta 56 49 .533 8½ New York 56 50 .528 9 Washington 49 58 .458 16½ Miami 39 67 .368 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 61 45 .575 — Pittsburgh 54 52 .509 7 St. Louis 54 52 .509 7 Cincinnati 51 55 .481 10 Chicago 51 57 .472 11

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 63 44 .589 — San Diego 57 51 .528 6½ Arizona 56 51 .523 7 San Francisco 53 55 .491 10½ Colorado 38 69 .355 25

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 11, Toronto 5, 1st game

Cleveland 8, Detroit 4

N.Y. Yankees 14, Philadelphia 4

Toronto 8, Baltimore 4, 2nd game

Boston 14, Seattle 7

N.Y. Mets 15, Minnesota 2

Texas 6, St. Louis 3

Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 5

Pittsburgh 5, Houston 3

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 6-4), 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-9) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 7-6), 12:35 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 12-4), 12:35 p.m.

Minnesota (López 9-7) at N.Y. Mets (Severino 7-3), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Thorpe 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 4-10) at St. Louis (Gray 10-6), 2:15 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 8-7) at Boston (Bello 10-5), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Pérez 2-5) at Houston (Valdez 9-5), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Oakland (Stripling 2-9) at San Francisco (Webb 7-8), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 14, Philadelphia 4

Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 1

N.Y. Mets 15, Minnesota 2

Milwaukee 8, Atlanta 3

Texas 6, St. Louis 3

Pittsburgh 5, Houston 3

Arizona 9, Washington 8

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 6-4), 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-9) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 7-6), 12:35 p.m.

Minnesota (López 9-7) at N.Y. Mets (Severino 7-3), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 13-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 6-6), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 4-10) at St. Louis (Gray 10-6), 2:15 p.m.

Washington (Gore 6-8) at Arizona (Gallen 8-5), 3:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-9) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-3), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Pérez 2-5) at Houston (Valdez 9-5), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0) at San Diego (Cease 10-8), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Oakland (Stripling 2-9) at San Francisco (Webb 7-8), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

