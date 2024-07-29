All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 62 43 .590 — New York 62 45 .579 1…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 62 43 .590 — New York 62 45 .579 1 Boston 55 49 .529 6½ Tampa Bay 54 52 .509 8½ Toronto 49 56 .467 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 63 42 .600 — Minnesota 58 46 .558 4½ Kansas City 57 49 .538 6½ Detroit 52 55 .486 12 Chicago 27 81 .250 37½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 55 50 .524 — Seattle 56 51 .523 — Texas 51 55 .481 4½ Los Angeles 46 60 .434 9½ Oakland 44 64 .407 12½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 65 40 .619 — Atlanta 56 48 .538 8½ New York 55 50 .524 10 Washington 49 57 .462 16½ Miami 39 67 .368 26½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 60 45 .571 — St. Louis 54 51 .514 6 Pittsburgh 53 52 .505 7 Chicago 51 56 .477 10 Cincinnati 50 55 .476 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 63 44 .589 — San Diego 57 51 .528 6½ Arizona 55 51 .519 7½ San Francisco 53 55 .491 10½ Colorado 38 69 .355 25

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, Cincinnati 1

Cleveland 4, Philadelphia 3

Toronto 7, Texas 3

Minnesota 5, Detroit 0

Seattle 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Chicago Cubs 7, Kansas City 3

Baltimore 8, San Diego 6

L.A. Dodgers 6, Houston 2

L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 6

N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 2

Monday’s Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland (Williams 0-3) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 8-9) at Baltimore (Burnes 10-4), 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 11-4), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Springs 0-0), 6:50 p.m.

Minnesota (Festa 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 8-10) at Boston (Paxton 8-2), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Scherzer 2-3) at St. Louis (Lynn 5-4), 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 1-5), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Houston (Brown 9-6), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Quantrill 7-7) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-10), 9:38 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 7-8) at San Francisco (Ray 1-0), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, Cincinnati 1

Cleveland 4, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 4, Washington 3

Chicago Cubs 7, Kansas City 3

Baltimore 8, San Diego 6

L.A. Dodgers 6, Houston 2

Milwaukee 6, Miami 2

San Francisco 5, Colorado 4

Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 11-4), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Springs 0-0), 6:50 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-4) at Cincinnati (Montas 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Festa 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Scherzer 2-3) at St. Louis (Lynn 5-4), 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Houston (Brown 9-6), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Quantrill 7-7) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-10), 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 8-6) at San Diego (Waldron 6-9), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 2-10) at Arizona (Nelson 7-6), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 7-8) at San Francisco (Ray 1-0), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

