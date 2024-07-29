All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|62
|43
|.590
|—
|New York
|62
|45
|.579
|1
|Boston
|55
|49
|.529
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|54
|52
|.509
|8½
|Toronto
|49
|56
|.467
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|63
|42
|.600
|—
|Minnesota
|58
|46
|.558
|4½
|Kansas City
|57
|49
|.538
|6½
|Detroit
|52
|55
|.486
|12
|Chicago
|27
|81
|.250
|37½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|55
|50
|.524
|—
|Seattle
|56
|51
|.523
|—
|Texas
|51
|55
|.481
|4½
|Los Angeles
|46
|60
|.434
|9½
|Oakland
|44
|64
|.407
|12½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|65
|40
|.619
|—
|Atlanta
|56
|48
|.538
|8½
|New York
|55
|50
|.524
|10
|Washington
|49
|57
|.462
|16½
|Miami
|39
|67
|.368
|26½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|60
|45
|.571
|—
|St. Louis
|54
|51
|.514
|6
|Pittsburgh
|53
|52
|.505
|7
|Chicago
|51
|56
|.477
|10
|Cincinnati
|50
|55
|.476
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|63
|44
|.589
|—
|San Diego
|57
|51
|.528
|6½
|Arizona
|55
|51
|.519
|7½
|San Francisco
|53
|55
|.491
|10½
|Colorado
|38
|69
|.355
|25
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 2, Cincinnati 1
Cleveland 4, Philadelphia 3
Toronto 7, Texas 3
Minnesota 5, Detroit 0
Seattle 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Chicago Cubs 7, Kansas City 3
Baltimore 8, San Diego 6
L.A. Dodgers 6, Houston 2
L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 6
N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 2
Monday’s Games
Toronto at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m., 1st game
Toronto at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland (Williams 0-3) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 8-9) at Baltimore (Burnes 10-4), 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 11-4), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Springs 0-0), 6:50 p.m.
Minnesota (Festa 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 6-4), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 8-10) at Boston (Paxton 8-2), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Scherzer 2-3) at St. Louis (Lynn 5-4), 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 1-5), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Houston (Brown 9-6), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Quantrill 7-7) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-10), 9:38 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 7-8) at San Francisco (Ray 1-0), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 2, Cincinnati 1
Cleveland 4, Philadelphia 3
Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 4, Washington 3
Chicago Cubs 7, Kansas City 3
Baltimore 8, San Diego 6
L.A. Dodgers 6, Houston 2
Milwaukee 6, Miami 2
San Francisco 5, Colorado 4
Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 11-4), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Springs 0-0), 6:50 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-4) at Cincinnati (Montas 4-8), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Festa 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 6-4), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Scherzer 2-3) at St. Louis (Lynn 5-4), 7:45 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Houston (Brown 9-6), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Quantrill 7-7) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-10), 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 8-6) at San Diego (Waldron 6-9), 9:40 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 2-10) at Arizona (Nelson 7-6), 9:40 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 7-8) at San Francisco (Ray 1-0), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
