East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|61
|43
|.587
|—
|New York
|61
|45
|.575
|1
|Boston
|55
|48
|.534
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|53
|52
|.505
|8½
|Toronto
|48
|56
|.462
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|62
|42
|.596
|—
|Minnesota
|57
|46
|.553
|4½
|Kansas City
|57
|48
|.543
|5½
|Detroit
|52
|54
|.491
|11
|Chicago
|27
|80
|.252
|36½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|55
|49
|.529
|—
|Seattle
|55
|51
|.519
|1
|Texas
|51
|54
|.486
|4½
|Los Angeles
|45
|60
|.429
|10½
|Oakland
|44
|63
|.411
|12½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|65
|39
|.625
|—
|Atlanta
|55
|48
|.534
|9½
|New York
|55
|49
|.529
|10
|Washington
|49
|56
|.467
|16½
|Miami
|39
|66
|.371
|26½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|59
|45
|.567
|—
|St. Louis
|53
|51
|.510
|6
|Pittsburgh
|52
|52
|.500
|7
|Cincinnati
|50
|54
|.481
|9
|Chicago
|50
|56
|.472
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|62
|44
|.585
|—
|San Diego
|57
|50
|.533
|5½
|Arizona
|55
|50
|.524
|6½
|San Francisco
|52
|55
|.486
|10½
|Colorado
|38
|68
|.358
|24
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 7, Texas 3
Tampa Bay 4, Cincinnati 0
San Diego 9, Baltimore 4
Philadelphia 8, Cleveland 0
Detroit 7, Minnesota 2
Chicago Cubs 9, Kansas City 4
Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 6
Seattle 6, Chicago White Sox 3
N.Y. Yankees 11, Boston 8, 10 innings
Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
San Diego at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Toronto (Rodríguez 1-3) at Baltimore (TBD), 3:05 p.m., 1st game
Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland (Bibee 8-4) at Detroit (Flaherty 7-5), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gil 10-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-4), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 3-1) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 5-6), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 6-6) at Boston (Pivetta 4-7), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 7-4) at St. Louis (Pallante 4-4), 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City (Marsh 7-7) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-10), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-1) at Houston (Bloss 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 0
Tampa Bay 4, Cincinnati 0
San Diego 9, Baltimore 4
Philadelphia 8, Cleveland 0
San Francisco 4, Colorado 1, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 9, Kansas City 4
Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 6
Miami 7, Milwaukee 3
Washington 14, St. Louis 3
Arizona 9, Pittsburgh 5
San Francisco 5, Colorado 0, 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
San Diego at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Gil 10-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-4), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-5) at Cincinnati (Spiers 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 3-1) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 5-6), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 7-4) at St. Louis (Pallante 4-4), 7:45 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Milwaukee (Rea 9-3), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-1) at Houston (Bloss 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Parker 5-6) at Arizona (Montgomery 7-5), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
