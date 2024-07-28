All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 61 43 .587 — New York 61 45 .575 1…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 61 43 .587 — New York 61 45 .575 1 Boston 55 48 .534 5½ Tampa Bay 53 52 .505 8½ Toronto 48 56 .462 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 62 42 .596 — Minnesota 57 46 .553 4½ Kansas City 57 48 .543 5½ Detroit 52 54 .491 11 Chicago 27 80 .252 36½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 55 49 .529 — Seattle 55 51 .519 1 Texas 51 54 .486 4½ Los Angeles 45 60 .429 10½ Oakland 44 63 .411 12½

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 65 39 .625 — Atlanta 55 48 .534 9½ New York 55 49 .529 10 Washington 49 56 .467 16½ Miami 39 66 .371 26½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 59 45 .567 — St. Louis 53 51 .510 6 Pittsburgh 52 52 .500 7 Cincinnati 50 54 .481 9 Chicago 50 56 .472 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 62 44 .585 — San Diego 57 50 .533 5½ Arizona 55 50 .524 6½ San Francisco 52 55 .486 10½ Colorado 38 68 .358 24

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 7, Texas 3

Tampa Bay 4, Cincinnati 0

San Diego 9, Baltimore 4

Philadelphia 8, Cleveland 0

Detroit 7, Minnesota 2

Chicago Cubs 9, Kansas City 4

Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 6

Seattle 6, Chicago White Sox 3

N.Y. Yankees 11, Boston 8, 10 innings

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

San Diego at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Toronto (Rodríguez 1-3) at Baltimore (TBD), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland (Bibee 8-4) at Detroit (Flaherty 7-5), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gil 10-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-4), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 3-1) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 6-6) at Boston (Pivetta 4-7), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 7-4) at St. Louis (Pallante 4-4), 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 7-7) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-10), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-1) at Houston (Bloss 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 0

Tampa Bay 4, Cincinnati 0

San Diego 9, Baltimore 4

Philadelphia 8, Cleveland 0

San Francisco 4, Colorado 1, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 9, Kansas City 4

Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 6

Miami 7, Milwaukee 3

Washington 14, St. Louis 3

Arizona 9, Pittsburgh 5

San Francisco 5, Colorado 0, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

San Diego at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Gil 10-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-4), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-5) at Cincinnati (Spiers 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 3-1) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 7-4) at St. Louis (Pallante 4-4), 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Milwaukee (Rea 9-3), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-1) at Houston (Bloss 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Parker 5-6) at Arizona (Montgomery 7-5), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

