All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 60 41 .594 — New York 60 44 .577 1½ Boston 54 47 .535 6 Tampa Bay 51 51 .500 9½ Toronto 46 55 .455 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 61 40 .604 — Minnesota 56 45 .554 5 Kansas City 56 47 .544 6 Detroit 50 53 .485 12 Chicago 27 77 .260 35½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 53 49 .520 — Seattle 53 51 .510 1 Texas 50 52 .490 3 Los Angeles 45 57 .441 8 Oakland 41 63 .394 13

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 64 38 .627 — Atlanta 54 46 .540 9 New York 53 48 .525 10½ Washington 47 55 .461 17 Miami 37 65 .363 27

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 59 43 .578 — St. Louis 53 49 .520 6 Pittsburgh 52 50 .510 7 Cincinnati 49 53 .480 10 Chicago 49 55 .471 11

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 61 42 .592 — San Diego 54 50 .519 7½ Arizona 53 50 .515 8 San Francisco 49 54 .476 12 Colorado 38 65 .369 23

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 5, Philadelphia 4

Colorado 20, Boston 7

Houston 8, Oakland 1

L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 1

Cleveland 2, Detroit 1

Miami 6, Baltimore 3

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3

N.Y. Mets 12, N.Y. Yankees 3

Texas 10, Chicago White Sox 2

Arizona 8, Kansas City 6

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (Lively 8-6) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 7-5), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (López 8-7) at Detroit (Montero 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-3) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1), 6:50 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 12-4), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 4-10) at Toronto (Kikuchi 4-9), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-9) at Boston (Bello 10-5), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-8) at Kansas City (Singer 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stone 9-3) at Houston (Valdez 8-5), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 7-7) at Chicago White Sox (Thorpe 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Estes 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Fulmer 0-2), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

San Diego at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 0

Cincinnati 9, Atlanta 4, 1st game

Minnesota 5, Philadelphia 4

Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Colorado 20, Boston 7

Miami 6, Baltimore 3

San Diego 12, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 12, N.Y. Yankees 3

Arizona 8, Kansas City 6

San Francisco 8, L.A. Dodgers 3

Cincinnati at Atlanta, ppd., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (Lively 8-6) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 7-5), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-3) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1), 6:50 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 12-4), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-8) at Kansas City (Singer 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stone 9-3) at Houston (Valdez 8-5), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 1-9) at Milwaukee (Peralta 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Gore 6-8) at St. Louis (Gray 10-6), 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 5-2) at Arizona (Gallen 7-5), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-3) at San Francisco (Harrison 5-4), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 7:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 10:35 p.m., 2nd game

