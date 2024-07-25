All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|60
|41
|.594
|—
|New York
|60
|44
|.577
|1½
|Boston
|54
|47
|.535
|6
|Tampa Bay
|51
|51
|.500
|9½
|Toronto
|46
|55
|.455
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|61
|40
|.604
|—
|Minnesota
|56
|45
|.554
|5
|Kansas City
|56
|47
|.544
|6
|Detroit
|50
|53
|.485
|12
|Chicago
|27
|77
|.260
|35½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|53
|49
|.520
|—
|Seattle
|53
|51
|.510
|1
|Texas
|50
|52
|.490
|3
|Los Angeles
|45
|57
|.441
|8
|Oakland
|41
|63
|.394
|13
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|64
|38
|.627
|—
|Atlanta
|54
|46
|.540
|9
|New York
|53
|48
|.525
|10½
|Washington
|47
|55
|.461
|17
|Miami
|37
|65
|.363
|27
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|59
|43
|.578
|—
|St. Louis
|53
|49
|.520
|6
|Pittsburgh
|52
|50
|.510
|7
|Cincinnati
|49
|53
|.480
|10
|Chicago
|49
|55
|.471
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|61
|42
|.592
|—
|San Diego
|54
|50
|.519
|7½
|Arizona
|53
|50
|.515
|8
|San Francisco
|49
|54
|.476
|12
|Colorado
|38
|65
|.369
|23
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 5, Philadelphia 4
Colorado 20, Boston 7
Houston 8, Oakland 1
L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 1
Cleveland 2, Detroit 1
Miami 6, Baltimore 3
Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3
N.Y. Mets 12, N.Y. Yankees 3
Texas 10, Chicago White Sox 2
Arizona 8, Kansas City 6
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland (Lively 8-6) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 7-5), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (López 8-7) at Detroit (Montero 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-3) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1), 6:50 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 12-4), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 4-10) at Toronto (Kikuchi 4-9), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-9) at Boston (Bello 10-5), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-8) at Kansas City (Singer 6-6), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stone 9-3) at Houston (Valdez 8-5), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 7-7) at Chicago White Sox (Thorpe 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Estes 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Fulmer 0-2), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Texas at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
San Diego at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 0
Cincinnati 9, Atlanta 4, 1st game
Minnesota 5, Philadelphia 4
Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Colorado 20, Boston 7
Miami 6, Baltimore 3
San Diego 12, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 12, N.Y. Yankees 3
Arizona 8, Kansas City 6
San Francisco 8, L.A. Dodgers 3
Cincinnati at Atlanta, ppd., 2nd game
Thursday’s Games
San Diego at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland (Lively 8-6) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 7-5), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-3) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1), 6:50 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 12-4), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-8) at Kansas City (Singer 6-6), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stone 9-3) at Houston (Valdez 8-5), 8:10 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 1-9) at Milwaukee (Peralta 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Gore 6-8) at St. Louis (Gray 10-6), 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ortiz 5-2) at Arizona (Gallen 7-5), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-3) at San Francisco (Harrison 5-4), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Diego at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 7:05 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 10:35 p.m., 2nd game
