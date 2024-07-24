All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|60
|40
|.600
|—
|New York
|60
|43
|.583
|1½
|Boston
|54
|46
|.540
|6
|Tampa Bay
|51
|50
|.505
|9½
|Toronto
|45
|55
|.450
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|60
|40
|.600
|—
|Minnesota
|55
|45
|.550
|5
|Kansas City
|56
|46
|.549
|5
|Detroit
|50
|52
|.490
|11
|Chicago
|27
|76
|.262
|34½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|53
|50
|.515
|—
|Houston
|52
|49
|.515
|—
|Texas
|49
|52
|.485
|3
|Los Angeles
|44
|57
|.436
|8
|Oakland
|41
|62
|.398
|12
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|64
|37
|.634
|—
|Atlanta
|54
|45
|.545
|9
|New York
|52
|48
|.520
|11½
|Washington
|47
|54
|.465
|17
|Miami
|36
|65
|.356
|28
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|58
|43
|.574
|—
|St. Louis
|53
|48
|.525
|5
|Pittsburgh
|51
|50
|.505
|7
|Chicago
|49
|54
|.476
|10
|Cincinnati
|48
|53
|.475
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|61
|41
|.598
|—
|San Diego
|53
|50
|.515
|8½
|Arizona
|52
|50
|.510
|9
|San Francisco
|48
|54
|.471
|13
|Colorado
|37
|65
|.363
|24
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Detroit 4
Miami 6, Baltimore 3
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 2
Texas 3, Chicago White Sox 2
N.Y. Mets 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Philadelphia 3, Minnesota 0
Arizona 6, Kansas City 2
Boston 6, Colorado 0
L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 1
Oakland 8, Houston 2
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore (Burnes 10-4) at Miami (Muñoz 1-5), 12:10 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Cleveland (Williams 0-2), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cannon 1-4) at Texas (Scherzer 1-3), 2:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-4) at Toronto (Bassitt 8-8), 3:07 p.m.
Oakland (Spence 6-6) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
San Diego at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
San Diego 4, Washington 0
St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1
Miami 6, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Mets 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Philadelphia 3, Minnesota 0
Milwaukee 1, Chicago Cubs 0
Arizona 6, Kansas City 2
Boston 6, Colorado 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 2
Cincinnati at Atlanta, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Diego (Cease 9-8) at Washington (Corbin 2-9), 12:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Burnes 10-4) at Miami (Muñoz 1-5), 12:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 7-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Severino 7-3), 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
San Diego at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
