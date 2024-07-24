All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 60 40 .600 — New York 60 43 .583 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 60 40 .600 — New York 60 43 .583 1½ Boston 54 46 .540 6 Tampa Bay 51 50 .505 9½ Toronto 45 55 .450 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 60 40 .600 — Minnesota 55 45 .550 5 Kansas City 56 46 .549 5 Detroit 50 52 .490 11 Chicago 27 76 .262 34½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 53 50 .515 — Houston 52 49 .515 — Texas 49 52 .485 3 Los Angeles 44 57 .436 8 Oakland 41 62 .398 12

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 64 37 .634 — Atlanta 54 45 .545 9 New York 52 48 .520 11½ Washington 47 54 .465 17 Miami 36 65 .356 28

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 58 43 .574 — St. Louis 53 48 .525 5 Pittsburgh 51 50 .505 7 Chicago 49 54 .476 10 Cincinnati 48 53 .475 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 61 41 .598 — San Diego 53 50 .515 8½ Arizona 52 50 .510 9 San Francisco 48 54 .471 13 Colorado 37 65 .363 24

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Detroit 4

Miami 6, Baltimore 3

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 2

Texas 3, Chicago White Sox 2

N.Y. Mets 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Philadelphia 3, Minnesota 0

Arizona 6, Kansas City 2

Boston 6, Colorado 0

L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 1

Oakland 8, Houston 2

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore (Burnes 10-4) at Miami (Muñoz 1-5), 12:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Cleveland (Williams 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cannon 1-4) at Texas (Scherzer 1-3), 2:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-4) at Toronto (Bassitt 8-8), 3:07 p.m.

Oakland (Spence 6-6) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

San Diego at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego 4, Washington 0

St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1

Miami 6, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Mets 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Philadelphia 3, Minnesota 0

Milwaukee 1, Chicago Cubs 0

Arizona 6, Kansas City 2

Boston 6, Colorado 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 2

Cincinnati at Atlanta, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego (Cease 9-8) at Washington (Corbin 2-9), 12:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Burnes 10-4) at Miami (Muñoz 1-5), 12:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 7-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Severino 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

San Diego at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

