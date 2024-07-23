All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 60 39 .606 — New York 60 42 .588 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 60 39 .606 — New York 60 42 .588 1½ Boston 53 46 .535 7 Tampa Bay 50 50 .500 10½ Toronto 45 54 .455 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 59 40 .596 — Minnesota 55 44 .556 4 Kansas City 56 45 .554 4 Detroit 50 51 .495 10 Chicago 27 75 .265 33½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 53 49 .520 — Houston 52 48 .520 — Texas 48 52 .480 4 Los Angeles 43 57 .430 9 Oakland 40 62 .392 13

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 63 37 .630 — Atlanta 54 45 .545 8½ New York 51 48 .515 11½ Washington 47 53 .470 16 Miami 35 65 .350 28

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 57 43 .570 — St. Louis 52 48 .520 5 Pittsburgh 51 49 .510 6 Chicago 49 53 .480 9 Cincinnati 48 53 .475 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 60 41 .594 — San Diego 52 50 .510 8½ Arizona 51 50 .505 9 San Francisco 48 53 .475 12 Colorado 37 64 .366 23

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 8, Cleveland 2

Minnesota 7, Philadelphia 2

Texas 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Kansas City 10, Arizona 4

Oakland 4, Houston 0

Colorado 9, Boston 8, 12 innings

L.A. Angels 3, Seattle 1

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 11-4) at Minnesota (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 4-6) at Colorado (Quantrill 6-7), 3:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 8-6) at Oakland (Sears 7-7), 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 3-10) at Seattle (Castillo 8-10), 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Miami (Cabrera 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 7-5) at Cleveland (Bibee 8-4), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 5-7) at Toronto (Rodríguez 1-3), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-9) at Texas (Eovaldi 6-4), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 7-6) at Kansas City (Wacha 7-6), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 4

Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 1

Minnesota 7, Philadelphia 2

Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 1

Kansas City 10, Arizona 4

Colorado 9, Boston 8, 12 innings

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 2

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Montas 4-8) at Atlanta (TBD), 12:20 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Pérez 1-5), 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 11-4) at Minnesota (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-4), 2:20 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 4-6) at Colorado (Quantrill 6-7), 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Miami (Cabrera 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Waldron 5-9) at Washington (Parker 5-5), 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 7-6) at Kansas City (Wacha 7-6), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Ray 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 8-5), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

