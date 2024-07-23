All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|60
|39
|.606
|—
|New York
|60
|42
|.588
|1½
|Boston
|53
|46
|.535
|7
|Tampa Bay
|50
|50
|.500
|10½
|Toronto
|45
|54
|.455
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|59
|40
|.596
|—
|Minnesota
|55
|44
|.556
|4
|Kansas City
|56
|45
|.554
|4
|Detroit
|50
|51
|.495
|10
|Chicago
|27
|75
|.265
|33½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|53
|49
|.520
|—
|Houston
|52
|48
|.520
|—
|Texas
|48
|52
|.480
|4
|Los Angeles
|43
|57
|.430
|9
|Oakland
|40
|62
|.392
|13
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|63
|37
|.630
|—
|Atlanta
|54
|45
|.545
|8½
|New York
|51
|48
|.515
|11½
|Washington
|47
|53
|.470
|16
|Miami
|35
|65
|.350
|28
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|57
|43
|.570
|—
|St. Louis
|52
|48
|.520
|5
|Pittsburgh
|51
|49
|.510
|6
|Chicago
|49
|53
|.480
|9
|Cincinnati
|48
|53
|.475
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|60
|41
|.594
|—
|San Diego
|52
|50
|.510
|8½
|Arizona
|51
|50
|.505
|9
|San Francisco
|48
|53
|.475
|12
|Colorado
|37
|64
|.366
|23
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 1
Detroit 8, Cleveland 2
Minnesota 7, Philadelphia 2
Texas 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
Kansas City 10, Arizona 4
Oakland 4, Houston 0
Colorado 9, Boston 8, 12 innings
L.A. Angels 3, Seattle 1
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Nola 11-4) at Minnesota (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 4-6) at Colorado (Quantrill 6-7), 3:10 p.m.
Houston (Brown 8-6) at Oakland (Sears 7-7), 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 3-10) at Seattle (Castillo 8-10), 3:40 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Miami (Cabrera 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Flaherty 7-5) at Cleveland (Bibee 8-4), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 5-7) at Toronto (Rodríguez 1-3), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-9) at Texas (Eovaldi 6-4), 8:05 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 7-6) at Kansas City (Wacha 7-6), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 4
Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 1
Minnesota 7, Philadelphia 2
Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 1
Kansas City 10, Arizona 4
Colorado 9, Boston 8, 12 innings
L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 2
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati (Montas 4-8) at Atlanta (TBD), 12:20 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Pérez 1-5), 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 11-4) at Minnesota (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-4), 2:20 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 4-6) at Colorado (Quantrill 6-7), 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Miami (Cabrera 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Waldron 5-9) at Washington (Parker 5-5), 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 7-6) at Kansas City (Wacha 7-6), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Ray 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 8-5), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Diego at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
