All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|60
|39
|.606
|—
|New York
|59
|42
|.584
|2
|Boston
|53
|45
|.541
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|50
|49
|.505
|10
|Toronto
|45
|54
|.455
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|59
|39
|.602
|—
|Minnesota
|54
|44
|.551
|5
|Kansas City
|55
|45
|.550
|5
|Detroit
|49
|51
|.490
|11
|Chicago
|27
|74
|.267
|33½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|53
|48
|.525
|—
|Houston
|52
|47
|.525
|—
|Texas
|47
|52
|.475
|5
|Los Angeles
|42
|57
|.424
|10
|Oakland
|39
|62
|.386
|14
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|63
|36
|.636
|—
|Atlanta
|54
|44
|.551
|8½
|New York
|50
|48
|.510
|12½
|Washington
|47
|53
|.470
|16½
|Miami
|35
|64
|.354
|28
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|57
|42
|.576
|—
|St. Louis
|52
|47
|.525
|5
|Pittsburgh
|50
|49
|.505
|7
|Chicago
|48
|53
|.475
|10
|Cincinnati
|47
|53
|.470
|10½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|59
|41
|.590
|—
|San Diego
|52
|50
|.510
|8
|Arizona
|51
|49
|.510
|8
|San Francisco
|48
|52
|.480
|11
|Colorado
|36
|64
|.360
|23
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 5, Detroit 4
Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 7
San Diego 2, Cleveland 1
Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Texas 3, Baltimore 2
Seattle 6, Houston 4
L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 5
L.A. Dodgers 9, Boston 6
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore (Suárez 5-3) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Cleveland (Curry 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 4-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 10-5), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Berríos 8-7), 7:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-4) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 3-1), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-6) at Texas (Gray 4-4), 8:05 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Kansas City (Marsh 7-6), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Houston (Bloss 0-0) at Oakland (Bido 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Soriano 5-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 6-5), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis 6, Atlanta 2
Washington 5, Cincinnati 2
Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 7
San Diego 2, Cleveland 1
Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 0
Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Chicago Cubs 2, Arizona 1, 10 innings
San Francisco 3, Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 9, Boston 6
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore (Suárez 5-3) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Lynn 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-0), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Vásquez 2-5) at Washington (TBD), 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 4-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 10-5), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Atlanta (Sale 13-3), 7:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-4) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 3-1), 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rea 9-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-4), 8:05 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Kansas City (Marsh 7-6), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Hicks 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Knack 1-2), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
