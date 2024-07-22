All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 60 39 .606 — New York 59 42 .584 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 60 39 .606 — New York 59 42 .584 2 Boston 53 45 .541 6½ Tampa Bay 50 49 .505 10 Toronto 45 54 .455 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 59 39 .602 — Minnesota 54 44 .551 5 Kansas City 55 45 .550 5 Detroit 49 51 .490 11 Chicago 27 74 .267 33½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 53 48 .525 — Houston 52 47 .525 — Texas 47 52 .475 5 Los Angeles 42 57 .424 10 Oakland 39 62 .386 14

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 63 36 .636 — Atlanta 54 44 .551 8½ New York 50 48 .510 12½ Washington 47 53 .470 16½ Miami 35 64 .354 28

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 57 42 .576 — St. Louis 52 47 .525 5 Pittsburgh 50 49 .505 7 Chicago 48 53 .475 10 Cincinnati 47 53 .470 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 59 41 .590 — San Diego 52 50 .510 8 Arizona 51 49 .510 8 San Francisco 48 52 .480 11 Colorado 36 64 .360 23

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 5, Detroit 4

Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 7

San Diego 2, Cleveland 1

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Texas 3, Baltimore 2

Seattle 6, Houston 4

L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 5

L.A. Dodgers 9, Boston 6

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (Suárez 5-3) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Cleveland (Curry 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 4-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 10-5), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Berríos 8-7), 7:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-4) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 3-1), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-6) at Texas (Gray 4-4), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Kansas City (Marsh 7-6), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Houston (Bloss 0-0) at Oakland (Bido 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 5-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 6-5), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis 6, Atlanta 2

Washington 5, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 0

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Arizona 1, 10 innings

San Francisco 3, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 9, Boston 6

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (Suárez 5-3) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Lynn 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-0), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 2-5) at Washington (TBD), 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 4-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 10-5), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Atlanta (Sale 13-3), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 9-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-4), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Hicks 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Knack 1-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

