All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 60 39 .606 — New York 59 42 .584 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 60 39 .606 — New York 59 42 .584 2 Boston 53 44 .546 6 Tampa Bay 50 49 .505 10 Toronto 45 54 .455 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 59 39 .602 — Minnesota 54 44 .551 5 Kansas City 55 45 .550 5 Detroit 49 51 .490 11 Chicago 27 74 .267 33½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 53 48 .525 — Houston 52 47 .525 — Texas 47 52 .475 5 Los Angeles 42 57 .424 10 Oakland 39 62 .386 14

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 63 36 .636 — Atlanta 54 44 .551 8½ New York 50 48 .510 12½ Washington 47 53 .470 16½ Miami 35 64 .354 28

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 57 42 .576 — St. Louis 52 47 .525 5 Pittsburgh 50 49 .505 7 Chicago 48 53 .475 10 Cincinnati 47 53 .470 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 58 41 .586 — San Diego 52 50 .510 7½ Arizona 51 49 .510 7½ San Francisco 48 52 .480 10½ Colorado 36 64 .360 22½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 1

Detroit 7, Toronto 3

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 2

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 1

San Diego 7, Cleveland 0

Baltimore 8, Texas 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 6, 11 innings

Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 4, 12 innings

Houston 4, Seattle 2

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 5, Detroit 4

Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 7

San Diego 2, Cleveland 1

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Texas 3, Baltimore 2

Seattle 6, Houston 4

L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 5

Boston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Littell 3-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 9-7), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 10-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-7), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 10-4) at Minnesota (Ober 8-5), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Fedde 7-3) at Texas (Lorenzen 5-5), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (Diaz 1-0) at Kansas City (Ragans 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Houck 8-6) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Houston (Arrighetti 4-7) at Oakland (Harris 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 8-8) at Seattle (Miller 7-7), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 3, St. Louis 2, 10 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 1, Miami 0

Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 1

Washington 5, Cincinnati 4

San Diego 7, Cleveland 0

St. Louis 9, Atlanta 5, 2nd game

Arizona 3, Chicago Cubs 0

Colorado 4, San Francisco 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 6, 11 innings

Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 4, 12 innings

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis 6, Atlanta 2

Washington 5, Cincinnati 2

Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 7

San Diego 2, Cleveland 1

Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 0

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Arizona 1, 10 innings

San Francisco 3, Colorado 2

Boston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-0) at Miami (Chirinos 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 10-5), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 6-4) at Atlanta (Fried 7-5), 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 10-4) at Minnesota (Ober 8-5), 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Myers 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 4-3), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (Diaz 1-0) at Kansas City (Ragans 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Houck 8-6) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Snell 0-3) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

