All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|60
|39
|.606
|—
|New York
|59
|42
|.584
|2
|Boston
|53
|44
|.546
|6
|Tampa Bay
|50
|49
|.505
|10
|Toronto
|45
|54
|.455
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|59
|39
|.602
|—
|Minnesota
|54
|44
|.551
|5
|Kansas City
|55
|45
|.550
|5
|Detroit
|49
|51
|.490
|11
|Chicago
|27
|74
|.267
|33½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|53
|48
|.525
|—
|Houston
|52
|47
|.525
|—
|Texas
|47
|52
|.475
|5
|Los Angeles
|42
|57
|.424
|10
|Oakland
|39
|62
|.386
|14
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|63
|36
|.636
|—
|Atlanta
|54
|44
|.551
|8½
|New York
|50
|48
|.510
|12½
|Washington
|47
|53
|.470
|16½
|Miami
|35
|64
|.354
|28
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|57
|42
|.576
|—
|St. Louis
|52
|47
|.525
|5
|Pittsburgh
|50
|49
|.505
|7
|Chicago
|48
|53
|.475
|10
|Cincinnati
|47
|53
|.470
|10½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|58
|41
|.586
|—
|San Diego
|52
|50
|.510
|7½
|Arizona
|51
|49
|.510
|7½
|San Francisco
|48
|52
|.480
|10½
|Colorado
|36
|64
|.360
|22½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 1
Detroit 7, Toronto 3
Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 2
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 1
San Diego 7, Cleveland 0
Baltimore 8, Texas 4
L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 6, 11 innings
Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 4, 12 innings
Houston 4, Seattle 2
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 5, Detroit 4
Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 7
San Diego 2, Cleveland 1
Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Texas 3, Baltimore 2
Seattle 6, Houston 4
L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 5
Boston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Littell 3-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 9-7), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 10-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-7), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 10-4) at Minnesota (Ober 8-5), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Fedde 7-3) at Texas (Lorenzen 5-5), 8:05 p.m.
Arizona (Diaz 1-0) at Kansas City (Ragans 6-6), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Houck 8-6) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Houston (Arrighetti 4-7) at Oakland (Harris 1-3), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 8-8) at Seattle (Miller 7-7), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta 3, St. Louis 2, 10 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 1, Miami 0
Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 1
Washington 5, Cincinnati 4
San Diego 7, Cleveland 0
St. Louis 9, Atlanta 5, 2nd game
Arizona 3, Chicago Cubs 0
Colorado 4, San Francisco 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 6, 11 innings
Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 4, 12 innings
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis 6, Atlanta 2
Washington 5, Cincinnati 2
Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 7
San Diego 2, Cleveland 1
Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 0
Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Chicago Cubs 2, Arizona 1, 10 innings
San Francisco 3, Colorado 2
Boston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-0) at Miami (Chirinos 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 10-5), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 6-4) at Atlanta (Fried 7-5), 7:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 10-4) at Minnesota (Ober 8-5), 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Myers 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 4-3), 8:05 p.m.
Arizona (Diaz 1-0) at Kansas City (Ragans 6-6), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Houck 8-6) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Snell 0-3) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
