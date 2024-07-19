All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 58 38 .604 — New York 58 40 .592 1…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 58 38 .604 — New York 58 40 .592 1 Boston 53 42 .558 4½ Tampa Bay 48 48 .500 10 Toronto 44 52 .458 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 58 37 .611 — Minnesota 54 42 .563 4½ Kansas City 52 45 .536 7 Detroit 47 50 .485 12 Chicago 27 71 .276 32½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 52 46 .531 — Houston 50 46 .521 1 Texas 46 50 .479 5 Los Angeles 41 55 .427 10 Oakland 37 61 .378 15

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 62 34 .646 — Atlanta 53 42 .558 8½ New York 49 46 .516 12½ Washington 44 53 .454 18½ Miami 33 63 .344 29

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 55 42 .567 — St. Louis 50 46 .521 4½ Pittsburgh 48 48 .500 6½ Cincinnati 47 50 .485 8 Chicago 47 51 .480 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 56 41 .577 — San Diego 50 49 .505 7 Arizona 49 48 .505 7 San Francisco 47 50 .485 9 Colorado 34 63 .351 22

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Bradley 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-8), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 4-8) at Toronto (Kikuchi 4-8), 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Oakland (Spence 5-6), 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 11-4) at Texas (Scherzer 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cannon 1-3) at Kansas City (Singer 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Minnesota (López 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 8-8) at Cleveland (Williams 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Bello 10-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 8-5) at Seattle (Kirby 7-7), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 4-6) at Miami (Muñoz 1-4), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 7-4) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-3) at Washington (Gore 6-8), 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Minnesota (López 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 8-8) at Cleveland (Williams 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-7), 7:15 p.m.

Boston (Bello 10-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Gibson 7-3) at Atlanta (Morton 5-5), 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Freeland 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

