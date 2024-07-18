Live Radio
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

July 18, 2024, 10:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 58 38 .604
New York 58 40 .592 1
Boston 53 42 .558
Tampa Bay 48 48 .500 10
Toronto 44 52 .458 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 58 37 .611
Minnesota 54 42 .563
Kansas City 52 45 .536 7
Detroit 47 50 .485 12
Chicago 27 71 .276 32½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Seattle 52 46 .531
Houston 50 46 .521 1
Texas 46 50 .479 5
Los Angeles 41 55 .427 10
Oakland 37 61 .378 15

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 62 34 .646
Atlanta 53 42 .558
New York 49 46 .516 12½
Washington 44 53 .454 18½
Miami 33 63 .344 29

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 55 42 .567
St. Louis 50 46 .521
Pittsburgh 48 48 .500
Cincinnati 47 50 .485 8
Chicago 47 51 .480

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 56 41 .577
San Diego 50 49 .505 7
Arizona 49 48 .505 7
San Francisco 47 50 .485 9
Colorado 34 63 .351 22

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Eflin 5-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

San Diego (Waldron 5-8) at Cleveland (Bibee 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-8) at Kansas City (Wacha 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Arizona (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-3), 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 11-4) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 6-3) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Waldron 5-8) at Cleveland (Bibee 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up