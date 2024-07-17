Live Radio
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

July 17, 2024, 10:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 58 38 .604
New York 58 40 .592 1
Boston 53 42 .558
Tampa Bay 48 48 .500 10
Toronto 44 52 .458 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 58 37 .611
Minnesota 54 42 .563
Kansas City 52 45 .536 7
Detroit 47 50 .485 12
Chicago 27 71 .276 32½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Seattle 52 46 .531
Houston 50 46 .521 1
Texas 46 50 .479 5
Los Angeles 41 55 .427 10
Oakland 37 61 .378 15

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 62 34 .646
Atlanta 53 42 .558
New York 49 46 .516 12½
Washington 44 53 .454 18½
Miami 33 63 .344 29

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 55 42 .567
St. Louis 50 46 .521
Pittsburgh 48 48 .500
Cincinnati 47 50 .485 8
Chicago 47 51 .480

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 56 41 .577
San Diego 50 49 .505 7
Arizona 49 48 .505 7
San Francisco 47 50 .485 9
Colorado 34 63 .351 22

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up