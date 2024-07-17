All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|58
|38
|.604
|—
|New York
|58
|40
|.592
|1
|Boston
|53
|42
|.558
|4½
|Tampa Bay
|48
|48
|.500
|10
|Toronto
|44
|52
|.458
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|58
|37
|.611
|—
|Minnesota
|54
|42
|.563
|4½
|Kansas City
|52
|45
|.536
|7
|Detroit
|47
|50
|.485
|12
|Chicago
|27
|71
|.276
|32½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|52
|46
|.531
|—
|Houston
|50
|46
|.521
|1
|Texas
|46
|50
|.479
|5
|Los Angeles
|41
|55
|.427
|10
|Oakland
|37
|61
|.378
|15
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|62
|34
|.646
|—
|Atlanta
|53
|42
|.558
|8½
|New York
|49
|46
|.516
|12½
|Washington
|44
|53
|.454
|18½
|Miami
|33
|63
|.344
|29
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|55
|42
|.567
|—
|St. Louis
|50
|46
|.521
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|48
|48
|.500
|6½
|Cincinnati
|47
|50
|.485
|8
|Chicago
|47
|51
|.480
|8½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|56
|41
|.577
|—
|San Diego
|50
|49
|.505
|7
|Arizona
|49
|48
|.505
|7
|San Francisco
|47
|50
|.485
|9
|Colorado
|34
|63
|.351
|22
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
San Diego at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
