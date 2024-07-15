All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 58 38 .604 — New York 58 40 .592 1…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 58 38 .604 — New York 58 40 .592 1 Boston 53 42 .558 4½ Tampa Bay 48 48 .500 10 Toronto 44 52 .458 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 58 37 .611 — Minnesota 54 42 .563 4½ Kansas City 52 45 .536 7 Detroit 47 50 .485 12 Chicago 27 71 .276 32½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 52 46 .531 — Houston 50 46 .521 1 Texas 46 50 .479 5 Los Angeles 41 55 .427 10 Oakland 37 61 .378 15

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 62 34 .646 — Atlanta 53 42 .558 8½ New York 49 46 .516 12½ Washington 44 53 .454 18½ Miami 33 63 .344 29

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 55 42 .567 — St. Louis 50 46 .521 4½ Pittsburgh 48 48 .500 6½ Cincinnati 47 50 .485 8 Chicago 47 51 .480 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 56 41 .577 — San Diego 50 49 .505 7 Arizona 49 48 .505 7 San Francisco 47 50 .485 9 Colorado 34 63 .351 22

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Tampa Bay 2, Cleveland 0

Oakland 18, Philadelphia 3

Boston 5, Kansas City 4

Detroit 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Texas 4, Houston 2

Pittsburgh 9, Chicago White Sox 4

San Francisco 3, Minnesota 2

L.A. Angels 3, Seattle 2

Toronto 8, Arizona 7

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Oakland 18, Philadelphia 3

Miami 3, Cincinnati 2

Detroit 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 3

Colorado 8, N.Y. Mets 5

Milwaukee 9, Washington 3

Pittsburgh 9, Chicago White Sox 4

San Francisco 3, Minnesota 2

Atlanta 6, San Diego 3

Toronto 8, Arizona 7

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

