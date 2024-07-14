All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 57 38 .600 — New York 58 39 .598 —…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 57 38 .600 — New York 58 39 .598 — Boston 52 42 .553 4½ Tampa Bay 47 48 .495 10 Toronto 43 52 .453 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 58 36 .617 — Minnesota 54 41 .568 4½ Kansas City 52 44 .542 7 Detroit 46 50 .479 13 Chicago 27 70 .278 32½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 52 45 .536 — Houston 50 45 .526 1 Texas 45 50 .474 6 Los Angeles 40 55 .421 11 Oakland 36 61 .371 16

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 62 33 .653 — Atlanta 52 42 .553 9½ New York 49 45 .521 12½ Washington 44 52 .458 18½ Miami 32 63 .337 30

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 54 42 .563 — St. Louis 50 45 .526 3½ Pittsburgh 47 48 .495 6½ Cincinnati 47 49 .490 7 Chicago 46 51 .474 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 56 40 .583 — San Diego 50 48 .510 7 Arizona 49 47 .510 7 San Francisco 46 50 .479 10 Colorado 33 63 .344 23

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 11, L.A. Dodgers 9, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago White Sox 2

Boston 5, Kansas City 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 4, Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 11, Oakland 5

Texas 2, Houston 1, 10 innings

Minnesota 4, San Francisco 2

L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 1

Arizona 12, Toronto 1

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 11:35 a.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 11, L.A. Dodgers 9, 10 innings

St. Louis 11, Chicago Cubs 3, 1st game

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago White Sox 2

Cincinnati 10, Miami 6

Philadelphia 11, Oakland 5

N.Y. Mets 7, Colorado 3

Washington 6, Milwaukee 5

San Diego 4, Atlanta 0

Minnesota 4, San Francisco 2

St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 2nd game

Arizona 12, Toronto 1

Sunday’s Games

Oakland at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

