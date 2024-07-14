All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|57
|38
|.600
|—
|New York
|58
|39
|.598
|—
|Boston
|52
|42
|.553
|4½
|Tampa Bay
|47
|48
|.495
|10
|Toronto
|43
|52
|.453
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|58
|36
|.617
|—
|Minnesota
|54
|41
|.568
|4½
|Kansas City
|52
|44
|.542
|7
|Detroit
|46
|50
|.479
|13
|Chicago
|27
|70
|.278
|32½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|52
|45
|.536
|—
|Houston
|50
|45
|.526
|1
|Texas
|45
|50
|.474
|6
|Los Angeles
|40
|55
|.421
|11
|Oakland
|36
|61
|.371
|16
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|62
|33
|.653
|—
|Atlanta
|52
|42
|.553
|9½
|New York
|49
|45
|.521
|12½
|Washington
|44
|52
|.458
|18½
|Miami
|32
|63
|.337
|30
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|54
|42
|.563
|—
|St. Louis
|50
|45
|.526
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|47
|48
|.495
|6½
|Cincinnati
|47
|49
|.490
|7
|Chicago
|46
|51
|.474
|8½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|56
|40
|.583
|—
|San Diego
|50
|48
|.510
|7
|Arizona
|49
|47
|.510
|7
|San Francisco
|46
|50
|.479
|10
|Colorado
|33
|63
|.344
|23
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 11, L.A. Dodgers 9, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago White Sox 2
Boston 5, Kansas City 0
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 1
Cleveland 4, Tampa Bay 2
Philadelphia 11, Oakland 5
Texas 2, Houston 1, 10 innings
Minnesota 4, San Francisco 2
L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 1
Arizona 12, Toronto 1
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 11:35 a.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Oakland at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 11, L.A. Dodgers 9, 10 innings
St. Louis 11, Chicago Cubs 3, 1st game
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago White Sox 2
Cincinnati 10, Miami 6
Philadelphia 11, Oakland 5
N.Y. Mets 7, Colorado 3
Washington 6, Milwaukee 5
San Diego 4, Atlanta 0
Minnesota 4, San Francisco 2
St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 2nd game
Arizona 12, Toronto 1
Sunday’s Games
Oakland at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
