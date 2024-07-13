All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 57 37 .606 — New York 57 39 .594 1…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 57 37 .606 — New York 57 39 .594 1 Boston 51 42 .548 5½ Tampa Bay 47 47 .500 10 Toronto 43 51 .457 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 57 36 .613 — Minnesota 53 41 .564 4½ Kansas City 52 43 .547 6 Detroit 45 50 .474 13 Chicago 27 69 .281 31½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 52 44 .542 — Houston 50 44 .532 1 Texas 44 50 .468 7 Los Angeles 39 55 .415 12 Oakland 36 60 .375 16

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 61 33 .649 — Atlanta 52 41 .559 8½ New York 48 45 .516 12½ Washington 43 52 .453 18½ Miami 32 62 .340 29

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 54 41 .568 — St. Louis 48 45 .516 5 Pittsburgh 46 48 .489 7½ Chicago 46 49 .484 8 Cincinnati 46 49 .484 8

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 56 39 .589 — San Diego 49 48 .505 8 Arizona 48 47 .505 8 San Francisco 46 49 .484 10 Colorado 33 62 .347 23

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Oakland 6, Philadelphia 2

Tampa Bay 2, Cleveland 0

Kansas City 6, Boston 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, Detroit 3

N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 1

Pittsburgh 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 6, Texas 3

Arizona 5, Toronto 4

L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 5, 10 innings

San Francisco 7, Minnesota 1

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 9-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 4-5), 11:35 a.m.

Kansas City (Singer 5-5) at Boston (Bello 9-5), 1:35 p.m.

Oakland (Estes 3-4) at Philadelphia (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Lively 8-4) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 5-5), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 10-5) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Houston (Blanco 9-3), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 5-3) at San Francisco (Snell 0-3), 4:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 6-5) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 4-8) at Arizona (Gallen 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Oakland 6, Philadelphia 2

Cincinnati 7, Miami 4

L.A. Dodgers 4, Detroit 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Colorado 6

Pittsburgh 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Washington 5, Milwaukee 2

Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1

Atlanta 6, San Diego 1

Arizona 5, Toronto 4

San Francisco 7, Minnesota 1

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Oakland at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oakland (Estes 3-4) at Philadelphia (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (Quantrill 6-7) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 4-5), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 1-9) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-3), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 10-5) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 7-7) at Milwaukee (Rea 8-3), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 6-4) at St. Louis (Mikolas 7-7), 2:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 5-3) at San Francisco (Snell 0-3), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 12-3) at San Diego (Vásquez 2-4), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 4-8) at Arizona (Gallen 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

