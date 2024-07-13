All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|57
|37
|.606
|—
|New York
|57
|39
|.594
|1
|Boston
|51
|42
|.548
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|47
|47
|.500
|10
|Toronto
|43
|51
|.457
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|57
|36
|.613
|—
|Minnesota
|53
|41
|.564
|4½
|Kansas City
|52
|43
|.547
|6
|Detroit
|45
|50
|.474
|13
|Chicago
|27
|69
|.281
|31½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|52
|44
|.542
|—
|Houston
|50
|44
|.532
|1
|Texas
|44
|50
|.468
|7
|Los Angeles
|39
|55
|.415
|12
|Oakland
|36
|60
|.375
|16
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|61
|33
|.649
|—
|Atlanta
|52
|41
|.559
|8½
|New York
|48
|45
|.516
|12½
|Washington
|43
|52
|.453
|18½
|Miami
|32
|62
|.340
|29
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|54
|41
|.568
|—
|St. Louis
|48
|45
|.516
|5
|Pittsburgh
|46
|48
|.489
|7½
|Chicago
|46
|49
|.484
|8
|Cincinnati
|46
|49
|.484
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|56
|39
|.589
|—
|San Diego
|49
|48
|.505
|8
|Arizona
|48
|47
|.505
|8
|San Francisco
|46
|49
|.484
|10
|Colorado
|33
|62
|.347
|23
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Oakland 6, Philadelphia 2
Tampa Bay 2, Cleveland 0
Kansas City 6, Boston 1
L.A. Dodgers 4, Detroit 3
N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 1
Pittsburgh 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Houston 6, Texas 3
Arizona 5, Toronto 4
L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 5, 10 innings
San Francisco 7, Minnesota 1
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Toronto at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 9-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 4-5), 11:35 a.m.
Kansas City (Singer 5-5) at Boston (Bello 9-5), 1:35 p.m.
Oakland (Estes 3-4) at Philadelphia (TBD), 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Lively 8-4) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 5-5), 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 10-5) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Houston (Blanco 9-3), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Paddack 5-3) at San Francisco (Snell 0-3), 4:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 6-5) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 4:07 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 4-8) at Arizona (Gallen 6-5), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Oakland 6, Philadelphia 2
Cincinnati 7, Miami 4
L.A. Dodgers 4, Detroit 3
N.Y. Mets 7, Colorado 6
Pittsburgh 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Washington 5, Milwaukee 2
Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1
Atlanta 6, San Diego 1
Arizona 5, Toronto 4
San Francisco 7, Minnesota 1
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game
Oakland at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Oakland (Estes 3-4) at Philadelphia (TBD), 1:35 p.m.
Colorado (Quantrill 6-7) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 4-5), 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 1:40 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 1-9) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-3), 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 10-5) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 7-7) at Milwaukee (Rea 8-3), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 6-4) at St. Louis (Mikolas 7-7), 2:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Paddack 5-3) at San Francisco (Snell 0-3), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 12-3) at San Diego (Vásquez 2-4), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 4-8) at Arizona (Gallen 6-5), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.