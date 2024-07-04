All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 55 31 .640 — New York 54 34 .614 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 55 31 .640 — New York 54 34 .614 2 Boston 46 39 .541 8½ Tampa Bay 43 43 .500 12 Toronto 39 47 .453 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 53 31 .631 — Minnesota 48 38 .558 6 Kansas City 48 40 .545 7 Detroit 39 47 .453 15 Chicago 25 63 .284 30

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 47 41 .534 — Houston 44 42 .512 2 Texas 39 47 .453 7 Los Angeles 36 49 .424 9½ Oakland 32 56 .364 15

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 57 29 .663 — Atlanta 47 37 .560 9 New York 42 43 .494 14½ Washington 41 46 .471 16½ Miami 30 56 .349 27

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 52 35 .598 — St. Louis 45 41 .523 6½ Cincinnati 41 45 .477 10½ Pittsburgh 41 45 .477 10½ Chicago 39 48 .448 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 53 34 .609 — San Diego 47 43 .522 7½ Arizona 42 44 .488 10½ San Francisco 42 45 .483 11 Colorado 29 57 .337 23½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 2

Boston 7, Miami 2

Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Houston 9, Toronto 2

Detroit 9, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 4, Tampa Bay 2

San Diego 6, Texas 4

Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 0

Baltimore 4, Seattle 1

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Canning 3-8) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-3), 2:20 p.m.

Boston (Houck 7-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Thorpe 2-1) at Miami (Muñoz 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 2-8) at Cincinnati (Spiers 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Cleveland (Bibee 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Texas (Lorenzen 4-4), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Dubin 1-1) at Minnesota (López 8-6), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 5-6) at Colorado (Freeland 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Suárez 4-2) at Oakland (Harris 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 6-7) at Seattle (Castillo 6-9), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 5

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 4, 10 innings

Boston 7, Miami 2

Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Atlanta 3, San Francisco 1

Philadelphia 5, Chicago Cubs 3

San Diego 6, Texas 4

Milwaukee 3, Colorado 0

Arizona 12, L.A. Dodgers 4

Thursday’s Games

Washington 1, N.Y. Mets 0

St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Canning 3-8) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-3), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Severino 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 4-0), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Gray 9-5) at Washington (Corbin 1-8), 6:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Thorpe 2-1) at Miami (Muñoz 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 2-8) at Cincinnati (Spiers 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Cleveland (Bibee 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 9-4) at Atlanta (Fried 7-3), 7:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 5-6) at Colorado (Freeland 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Cecconi 2-6) at San Diego (Vásquez 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 8-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

