All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|55
|31
|.640
|—
|New York
|54
|34
|.614
|2
|Boston
|46
|39
|.541
|8½
|Tampa Bay
|43
|43
|.500
|12
|Toronto
|39
|47
|.453
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|53
|31
|.631
|—
|Minnesota
|48
|38
|.558
|6
|Kansas City
|48
|40
|.545
|7
|Detroit
|39
|47
|.453
|15
|Chicago
|25
|63
|.284
|30
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|47
|41
|.534
|—
|Houston
|44
|42
|.512
|2
|Texas
|39
|47
|.453
|7
|Los Angeles
|36
|49
|.424
|9½
|Oakland
|32
|56
|.364
|15
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|57
|29
|.663
|—
|Atlanta
|47
|37
|.560
|9
|New York
|42
|43
|.494
|14½
|Washington
|41
|46
|.471
|16½
|Miami
|30
|56
|.349
|27
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|52
|35
|.598
|—
|St. Louis
|45
|41
|.523
|6½
|Cincinnati
|41
|45
|.477
|10½
|Pittsburgh
|41
|45
|.477
|10½
|Chicago
|39
|48
|.448
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|53
|34
|.609
|—
|San Diego
|47
|43
|.522
|7½
|Arizona
|42
|44
|.488
|10½
|San Francisco
|42
|45
|.483
|11
|Colorado
|29
|57
|.337
|23½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 2
Boston 7, Miami 2
Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Houston 9, Toronto 2
Detroit 9, Minnesota 2
Kansas City 4, Tampa Bay 2
San Diego 6, Texas 4
Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 0
Baltimore 4, Seattle 1
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Canning 3-8) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-3), 2:20 p.m.
Boston (Houck 7-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-7), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Thorpe 2-1) at Miami (Muñoz 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 2-8) at Cincinnati (Spiers 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Cleveland (Bibee 7-2), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Texas (Lorenzen 4-4), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Dubin 1-1) at Minnesota (López 8-6), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Ragans 5-6) at Colorado (Freeland 0-3), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Suárez 4-2) at Oakland (Harris 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 6-7) at Seattle (Castillo 6-9), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 5
Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 4, 10 innings
Boston 7, Miami 2
Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Atlanta 3, San Francisco 1
Philadelphia 5, Chicago Cubs 3
San Diego 6, Texas 4
Milwaukee 3, Colorado 0
Arizona 12, L.A. Dodgers 4
Thursday’s Games
Washington 1, N.Y. Mets 0
St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Canning 3-8) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-3), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Severino 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 4-0), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Gray 9-5) at Washington (Corbin 1-8), 6:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Thorpe 2-1) at Miami (Muñoz 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 2-8) at Cincinnati (Spiers 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Cleveland (Bibee 7-2), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 9-4) at Atlanta (Fried 7-3), 7:20 p.m.
Kansas City (Ragans 5-6) at Colorado (Freeland 0-3), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Cecconi 2-6) at San Diego (Vásquez 2-4), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 8-5), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
