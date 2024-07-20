Live Radio
Barracuda Championship Scores

The Associated Press

July 20, 2024, 9:43 PM

Saturday

At Old Greenwood

Truckee, Calif.

Purse: $4 million

Yardage: 7,480; Par: 71

Third Round

Mac Meissner, United States 67-63-65—195
Vince Whaley, United States 65-68-64—197
Patrick Fishburn, United States 65-68-64—197
Chad Ramey, United States 66-67-65—198
Rico Hoey, Philippines 72-63-64—199
Marcus Armitage, England 66-69-64—199
Max Rottluff, Germany 68-66-65—199
J.J. Spaun, United States 65-65-69—199
Nick Dunlap, United States 65-69-66—200
Max Greyserman, United States 68-66-67—201
Casey Jarvis, South Africa 69-68-64—201
Chan Kim, United States 68-64-69—201
Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 67-67-67—201
Michael Kim, United States 71-64-66—201
Sean O’Hair, United States 68-64-69—201
Patrick Rodgers, United States 69-68-64—201
Paul Waring, England 68-69-64—201
Adrien Saddier, France 66-70-66—202
Taylor Pendrith, Canada 66-66-70—202
Hayden Buckley, United States 69-67-67—203
Seung-Yul Noh, South Korea 67-70-66—203
Oliver Wilson, England 72-67-64—203
Seonghyeon Kim, South Korea 65-68-70—203
Patton Kizzire, United States 70-67-66—203
Lukas Nemecz, Austria 69-68-66—203
Sam Stevens, United States 67-70-66—203
Justin Suh, United States 73-63-67—203
Sam Ryder, United States 65-71-67—203
Robby Shelton, United States 66-68-69—203
Charley Hoffman, United States 71-67-66—204
Ian Gilligan, United States 69-69-66—204
Chesson Hadley, United States 69-70-65—204
Kevin Chappell, United States 69-65-70—204
Henrik Norlander, Sweden 67-71-66—204
Lanto Griffin, United States 69-69-66—204
Martin Laird, Scotland 68-68-68—204
Todd Clements, England 68-68-68—204
Cameron Champ, United States 67-66-71—204
Chez Reavie, United States 71-65-68—204
Chase Hanna, United States 67-68-70—205
Ben Silverman, Canada 62-75-68—205
Andrew Putnam, United States 68-69-68—205
Neal Shipley, United States 70-65-71—206
Alex Smalley, United States 71-67-68—206
Espen Kofstad, Norway 68-70-68—206
Nate Lashley, United States 64-69-73—206
Hurly Long, Germany 68-70-68—206
Scott Piercy, United States 69-69-68—206
Mitchell Schow, United States 70-66-70—206
Santiago Tarrio, Spain 69-69-68—206
MJ Daffue, South Africa 67-67-72—206
Alejandro Tosti, Argentina 68-70-68—206
Jake Knapp, United States 71-66-69—206
Ryan Brehm, United States 72-67-68—207
Joseph Bramlett, United States 73-66-68—207
Mark Hubbard, United States 68-66-73—207
Ben Taylor, England 66-70-71—207
Will Gordon, United States 71-68-69—208
Michael Thorbjornsen, United States 69-67-72—208
Matti Schmid, Germany 68-68-72—208
Sam Bairstow, England 68-71-70—209
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 67-70-72—209
Scott Gutschewski, United States 71-65-73—209
Peter Malnati, United States 70-68-73—211
Nick Watney, United States 75-64-74—213
Mats Ege, Norway 69-69-WD

Sports
