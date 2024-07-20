Barracuda Championship Scores

Saturday At Old Greenwood Truckee, Calif. Purse: $4 million Yardage: 7,480; Par: 71 Third Round Mac Meissner, United States 67-63-65—195…

Saturday

At Old Greenwood

Truckee, Calif.

Purse: $4 million

Yardage: 7,480; Par: 71

Third Round

Mac Meissner, United States 67-63-65—195 Vince Whaley, United States 65-68-64—197 Patrick Fishburn, United States 65-68-64—197 Chad Ramey, United States 66-67-65—198 Rico Hoey, Philippines 72-63-64—199 Marcus Armitage, England 66-69-64—199 Max Rottluff, Germany 68-66-65—199 J.J. Spaun, United States 65-65-69—199 Nick Dunlap, United States 65-69-66—200 Max Greyserman, United States 68-66-67—201 Casey Jarvis, South Africa 69-68-64—201 Chan Kim, United States 68-64-69—201 Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 67-67-67—201 Michael Kim, United States 71-64-66—201 Sean O’Hair, United States 68-64-69—201 Patrick Rodgers, United States 69-68-64—201 Paul Waring, England 68-69-64—201 Adrien Saddier, France 66-70-66—202 Taylor Pendrith, Canada 66-66-70—202 Hayden Buckley, United States 69-67-67—203 Seung-Yul Noh, South Korea 67-70-66—203 Oliver Wilson, England 72-67-64—203 Seonghyeon Kim, South Korea 65-68-70—203 Patton Kizzire, United States 70-67-66—203 Lukas Nemecz, Austria 69-68-66—203 Sam Stevens, United States 67-70-66—203 Justin Suh, United States 73-63-67—203 Sam Ryder, United States 65-71-67—203 Robby Shelton, United States 66-68-69—203 Charley Hoffman, United States 71-67-66—204 Ian Gilligan, United States 69-69-66—204 Chesson Hadley, United States 69-70-65—204 Kevin Chappell, United States 69-65-70—204 Henrik Norlander, Sweden 67-71-66—204 Lanto Griffin, United States 69-69-66—204 Martin Laird, Scotland 68-68-68—204 Todd Clements, England 68-68-68—204 Cameron Champ, United States 67-66-71—204 Chez Reavie, United States 71-65-68—204 Chase Hanna, United States 67-68-70—205 Ben Silverman, Canada 62-75-68—205 Andrew Putnam, United States 68-69-68—205 Neal Shipley, United States 70-65-71—206 Alex Smalley, United States 71-67-68—206 Espen Kofstad, Norway 68-70-68—206 Nate Lashley, United States 64-69-73—206 Hurly Long, Germany 68-70-68—206 Scott Piercy, United States 69-69-68—206 Mitchell Schow, United States 70-66-70—206 Santiago Tarrio, Spain 69-69-68—206 MJ Daffue, South Africa 67-67-72—206 Alejandro Tosti, Argentina 68-70-68—206 Jake Knapp, United States 71-66-69—206 Ryan Brehm, United States 72-67-68—207 Joseph Bramlett, United States 73-66-68—207 Mark Hubbard, United States 68-66-73—207 Ben Taylor, England 66-70-71—207 Will Gordon, United States 71-68-69—208 Michael Thorbjornsen, United States 69-67-72—208 Matti Schmid, Germany 68-68-72—208 Sam Bairstow, England 68-71-70—209 Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 67-70-72—209 Scott Gutschewski, United States 71-65-73—209 Peter Malnati, United States 70-68-73—211 Nick Watney, United States 75-64-74—213 Mats Ege, Norway 69-69-WD

