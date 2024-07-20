Barracuda Championship Scores

Saturday
At Old Greenwood
Truckee, Calif.
Purse: $4 million
Yardage: 7,480; Par: 71
Third Round
|Mac Meissner, United States
|67-63-65—195
|Vince Whaley, United States
|65-68-64—197
|Patrick Fishburn, United States
|65-68-64—197
|Chad Ramey, United States
|66-67-65—198
|Rico Hoey, Philippines
|72-63-64—199
|Marcus Armitage, England
|66-69-64—199
|Max Rottluff, Germany
|68-66-65—199
|J.J. Spaun, United States
|65-65-69—199
|Nick Dunlap, United States
|65-69-66—200
|Max Greyserman, United States
|68-66-67—201
|Casey Jarvis, South Africa
|69-68-64—201
|Chan Kim, United States
|68-64-69—201
|Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa
|67-67-67—201
|Michael Kim, United States
|71-64-66—201
|Sean O’Hair, United States
|68-64-69—201
|Patrick Rodgers, United States
|69-68-64—201
|Paul Waring, England
|68-69-64—201
|Adrien Saddier, France
|66-70-66—202
|Taylor Pendrith, Canada
|66-66-70—202
|Hayden Buckley, United States
|69-67-67—203
|Seung-Yul Noh, South Korea
|67-70-66—203
|Oliver Wilson, England
|72-67-64—203
|Seonghyeon Kim, South Korea
|65-68-70—203
|Patton Kizzire, United States
|70-67-66—203
|Lukas Nemecz, Austria
|69-68-66—203
|Sam Stevens, United States
|67-70-66—203
|Justin Suh, United States
|73-63-67—203
|Sam Ryder, United States
|65-71-67—203
|Robby Shelton, United States
|66-68-69—203
|Charley Hoffman, United States
|71-67-66—204
|Ian Gilligan, United States
|69-69-66—204
|Chesson Hadley, United States
|69-70-65—204
|Kevin Chappell, United States
|69-65-70—204
|Henrik Norlander, Sweden
|67-71-66—204
|Lanto Griffin, United States
|69-69-66—204
|Martin Laird, Scotland
|68-68-68—204
|Todd Clements, England
|68-68-68—204
|Cameron Champ, United States
|67-66-71—204
|Chez Reavie, United States
|71-65-68—204
|Chase Hanna, United States
|67-68-70—205
|Ben Silverman, Canada
|62-75-68—205
|Andrew Putnam, United States
|68-69-68—205
|Neal Shipley, United States
|70-65-71—206
|Alex Smalley, United States
|71-67-68—206
|Espen Kofstad, Norway
|68-70-68—206
|Nate Lashley, United States
|64-69-73—206
|Hurly Long, Germany
|68-70-68—206
|Scott Piercy, United States
|69-69-68—206
|Mitchell Schow, United States
|70-66-70—206
|Santiago Tarrio, Spain
|69-69-68—206
|MJ Daffue, South Africa
|67-67-72—206
|Alejandro Tosti, Argentina
|68-70-68—206
|Jake Knapp, United States
|71-66-69—206
|Ryan Brehm, United States
|72-67-68—207
|Joseph Bramlett, United States
|73-66-68—207
|Mark Hubbard, United States
|68-66-73—207
|Ben Taylor, England
|66-70-71—207
|Will Gordon, United States
|71-68-69—208
|Michael Thorbjornsen, United States
|69-67-72—208
|Matti Schmid, Germany
|68-68-72—208
|Sam Bairstow, England
|68-71-70—209
|Maximilian Kieffer, Germany
|67-70-72—209
|Scott Gutschewski, United States
|71-65-73—209
|Peter Malnati, United States
|70-68-73—211
|Nick Watney, United States
|75-64-74—213
|Mats Ege, Norway
|69-69-WD
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.