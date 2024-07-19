Live Radio
Home » Sports » Barracuda Championship Scores

Barracuda Championship Scores

The Associated Press

July 19, 2024, 11:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Friday

At Old Greenwood

Truckee, Calif.

Purse: $4 million

Yardage: 7,480; Par: 71

Second Round

Mac Meissner, United States 67-63—130
J.J. Spaun, United States 65-65—130
Chan Kim, United States 68-64—132
Sean O’Hair, United States 68-64—132
Taylor Pendrith, Canada 66-66—132
Seonghyeon Kim, South Korea 65-68—133
Nate Lashley, United States 64-69—133
Vince Whaley, United States 65-68—133
Chad Ramey, United States 66-67—133
Cameron Champ, United States 67-66—133
Patrick Fishburn, United States 65-68—133
Max Greyserman, United States 68-66—134
Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 67-67—134
Kevin Chappell, United States 69-65—134
MJ Daffue, South Africa 67-67—134
Mark Hubbard, United States 68-66—134
Nick Dunlap, United States 65-69—134
Max Rottluff, Germany 68-66—134
Robby Shelton, United States 66-68—134
Rico Hoey, Philippines 72-63—135
Chase Hanna, United States 67-68—135
Neal Shipley, United States 70-65—135
Michael Kim, United States 71-64—135
Marcus Armitage, England 66-69—135
Adrien Saddier, France 66-70—136
Michael Thorbjornsen, United States 69-67—136
Hayden Buckley, United States 69-67—136
Scott Gutschewski, United States 71-65—136
Matti Schmid, Germany 68-68—136
Justin Suh, United States 73-63—136
Ben Taylor, England 66-70—136
Todd Clements, England 68-68—136
Martin Laird, Scotland 68-68—136
Sam Ryder, United States 65-71—136
Mitchell Schow, United States 70-66—136
Chez Reavie, United States 71-65—136
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 67-70—137
Casey Jarvis, South Africa 69-68—137
Seung-Yul Noh, South Korea 67-70—137
Ben Silverman, Canada 62-75—137
Patton Kizzire, United States 70-67—137
Jake Knapp, United States 71-66—137
Andrew Putnam, United States 68-69—137
Sam Stevens, United States 67-70—137
Lukas Nemecz, Austria 69-68—137
Patrick Rodgers, United States 69-68—137
Paul Waring, England 68-69—137
Charley Hoffman, United States 71-67—138
Alex Smalley, United States 71-67—138
Hurly Long, Germany 68-70—138
Alejandro Tosti, Argentina 68-70—138
Ian Gilligan, United States 69-69—138
Espen Kofstad, Norway 68-70—138
Peter Malnati, United States 70-68—138
Henrik Norlander, Sweden 67-71—138
Mats Ege, Norway 69-69—138
Lanto Griffin, United States 69-69—138
Scott Piercy, United States 69-69—138
Santiago Tarrio, Spain 69-69—138
Ryan Brehm, United States 72-67—139
Will Gordon, United States 71-68—139
Nick Watney, United States 75-64—139
Oliver Wilson, England 72-67—139
Sam Bairstow, England 68-71—139
Joseph Bramlett, United States 73-66—139
Chesson Hadley, United States 69-70—139
Daniel Berger, United States 69-WD
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 77-WD

Missed Cut

Tyson Alexander, United States 68-69—137
Ryan Moore, United States 68-69—137
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 68-70—138
Matthew NeSmith, United States 71-67—138
Kevin Yu, Chinese Taipei 71-67—138
Andrea Pavan, Italy 70-69—139
Matthias Schwab, Austria 69-70—139
Joel Dahmen, United States 67-72—139
Camilo Villegas, Colombia 70-69—139
Carl Yuan, China 71-68—139
Luke List, United States 68-71—139
Andrew Johnston, England 71-68—139
Alex Fitzpatrick, England 67-73—140
Carson Young, United States 71-69—140
Sang-Moon Bae, South Korea 72-68—140
Nick Hardy, United States 69-71—140
Beau Hossler, United States 69-71—140
David Lipsky, United States 70-70—140
Brandt Snedeker, United States 71-69—140
Tom Vaillant, France 71-69—140
Kevin Dougherty, United States 70-70—140
Wilson Furr, United States 69-71—140
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 71-69—140
Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 65-75—140
Jason Scrivener, Australia 67-73—140
Andy Sullivan, England 73-67—140
Parker Coody, United States 71-69—140
Alexander Knappe, Germany 69-72—141
Adri Arnaus, Spain 70-71—141
Martin Trainer, France 72-69—141
Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 71-70—141
Greyson Sigg, United States 69-72—141
Brandon Wu, United States 70-71—141
Marcel Schneider, Germany 70-71—141
Johannes Veerman, United States 71-70—141
Bill Haas, United States 71-71—142
Daan Huizing, Netherlands 75-67—142
Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 75-67—142
Jacob Bridgeman, United States 66-76—142
Louis De Jager, South Africa 69-73—142
Callum Tarren, England 71-71—142
Ryan McCormick, United States 71-71—142
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 71-71—142
Joe Highsmith, United States 70-72—142
Josh Teater, United States 71-71—142
Wesley Bryan, United States 73-70—143
Ryan Palmer, United States 71-72—143
Manuel Elvira, Spain 67-76—143
Blaine Hale, United States 72-71—143
Garrick Higgo, South Africa 76-67—143
Francesco Laporta, Italy 71-72—143
Tom Whitney, United States 71-72—143
Jordan Gumberg, United States 69-74—143
Kelly Kraft, United States 64-80—144
Sung Kang, South Korea 74-70—144
Hayden Springer, United States 74-70—144
Trace Crowe, United States 70-74—144
Austin Cook, United States 70-74—144
Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 73-71—144
Edoardo Molinari, Italy 67-77—144
Patrick Newcomb, United States 72-72—144
Dylan Wu, United States 70-74—144
Clement Sordet, France 70-74—144
Aaron Baddeley, Australia 71-73—144
Tyler Duncan, United States 71-74—145
Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico 73-72—145
Keith Mitchell, United States 70-75—145
Adam Svensson, Canada 73-72—145
Troy Merritt, United States 72-74—146
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain 76-70—146
Corey Pereira, United States 72-74—146
Kevin Tway, United States 77-69—146
Zac Blair, United States 71-75—146
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 72-75—147
Raul Pereda, Mexico 75-72—147
Roger Sloan, Canada 74-73—147
Jeong-Weon Ko, France 77-70—147
Erik Barnes, United States 74-73—147
Tim Wilkinson, New Zealand 72-75—147
James Morrison, England 76-72—148
Baron Szeto, United States 75-74—149
Paul Barjon, France 73-78—151
Matthew Baldwin, England 76-75—151
Gunner Wiebe, United States 77-74—151
Marco Penge, England 75-77—152
Beau Forest, United States 79-74—153
Pat Steffes, United States 76-78—154
Barclay Brown, England 76-79—155

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up