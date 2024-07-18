Live Radio
Barracuda Championship Scores

The Associated Press

July 18, 2024, 10:46 PM

Thursday

At Old Greenwood

Truckee, Calif.

Purse: $4 million

Yardage: 7,480; Par: 71

First Round

Ben Silverman, Canada 28-34—62
Kelly Kraft, United States 33-31—64
Nate Lashley, United States 31-33—64
Seonghyeon Kim, South Korea 35-30—65
Sam Ryder, United States 32-33—65
Patrick Fishburn, United States 32-33—65
Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 32-33—65
Vince Whaley, United States 34-31—65
Nick Dunlap, United States 33-32—65
J.J. Spaun, United States 31-34—65
Marcus Armitage, England 35-31—66
Taylor Pendrith, Canada 32-34—66
Robby Shelton, United States 32-34—66
Ben Taylor, England 34-32—66
Jacob Bridgeman, United States 33-33—66
Chad Ramey, United States 33-33—66
Adrien Saddier, France 35-31—66
MJ Daffue, South Africa 31-36—67
Chase Hanna, United States 33-34—67
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 33-34—67
Seung-Yul Noh, South Korea 35-32—67
Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 35-32—67
Alex Fitzpatrick, England 32-35—67
Mac Meissner, United States 32-35—67
Edoardo Molinari, Italy 33-34—67
Henrik Norlander, Sweden 35-32—67
Sam Stevens, United States 36-31—67
Cameron Champ, United States 33-34—67
Joel Dahmen, United States 34-33—67
Manuel Elvira, Spain 34-33—67
Jason Scrivener, Australia 32-35—67
Andrew Putnam, United States 36-32—68
Sam Bairstow, England 35-33—68
Chan Kim, United States 34-34—68
Espen Kofstad, Norway 37-31—68
Martin Laird, Scotland 32-36—68
Alejandro Tosti, Argentina 34-34—68
Todd Clements, England 35-33—68
Max Greyserman, United States 36-32—68
Mark Hubbard, United States 33-35—68
Hurly Long, Germany 34-34—68
Ryan Moore, United States 32-36—68
Sean O’Hair, United States 34-34—68
Matti Schmid, Germany 34-34—68
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 34-34—68
Luke List, United States 32-36—68
Tyson Alexander, United States 34-34—68
Max Rottluff, Germany 35-33—68
Paul Waring, England 35-33—68
Alexander Knappe, Germany 36-33—69
Casey Jarvis, South Africa 35-34—69
Ian Gilligan, United States 30-39—69
Chesson Hadley, United States 35-34—69
Daniel Berger, United States 34-35—69
Hayden Buckley, United States 33-36—69
Kevin Chappell, United States 37-32—69
Wilson Furr, United States 36-33—69
Nick Hardy, United States 33-36—69
Scott Piercy, United States 34-35—69
Greyson Sigg, United States 35-34—69
Louis De Jager, South Africa 35-34—69
Mats Ege, Norway 36-33—69
Lanto Griffin, United States 36-33—69
Jordan Gumberg, United States 34-35—69
Beau Hossler, United States 36-33—69
Lukas Nemecz, Austria 33-36—69
Patrick Rodgers, United States 35-34—69
Matthias Schwab, Austria 36-33—69
Michael Thorbjornsen, United States 35-34—69
Santiago Tarrio, Spain 34-35—69
Brandon Wu, United States 39-31—70
Austin Cook, United States 35-35—70
David Lipsky, United States 38-32—70
Keith Mitchell, United States 38-32—70
Camilo Villegas, Colombia 35-35—70
Adri Arnaus, Spain 35-35—70
Trace Crowe, United States 35-35—70
Kevin Dougherty, United States 36-34—70
Joe Highsmith, United States 35-35—70
Patton Kizzire, United States 35-35—70
Peter Malnati, United States 36-34—70
Andrea Pavan, Italy 37-33—70
Marcel Schneider, Germany 33-37—70
Mitchell Schow, United States 36-34—70
Neal Shipley, United States 38-32—70
Dylan Wu, United States 34-36—70
Clement Sordet, France 36-34—70
Bill Haas, United States 34-37—71
Jake Knapp, United States 31-40—71
Carson Young, United States 35-36—71
Scott Gutschewski, United States 36-35—71
Charley Hoffman, United States 37-34—71
Francesco Laporta, Italy 35-36—71
Ryan McCormick, United States 35-36—71
Ryan Palmer, United States 35-36—71
Alex Smalley, United States 38-33—71
Brandt Snedeker, United States 36-35—71
Callum Tarren, England 37-34—71
Tom Whitney, United States 35-36—71
Parker Coody, United States 35-36—71
Tyler Duncan, United States 35-36—71
Will Gordon, United States 36-35—71
Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 32-39—71
Tom Vaillant, France 36-35—71
Johannes Veerman, United States 34-37—71
Carl Yuan, China 33-38—71
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 36-35—71
Aaron Baddeley, Australia 36-35—71
Zac Blair, United States 35-36—71
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 35-36—71
Andrew Johnston, England 36-35—71
Michael Kim, United States 36-35—71
Matthew NeSmith, United States 36-35—71
Josh Teater, United States 35-36—71
Kevin Yu, Chinese Taipei 37-34—71
Chez Reavie, United States 35-36—71
Blaine Hale, United States 34-38—72
Martin Trainer, France 38-34—72
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 36-36—72
Rico Hoey, Philippines 37-35—72
Ryan Brehm, United States 36-36—72
Corey Pereira, United States 38-34—72
Sang-Moon Bae, South Korea 35-37—72
Troy Merritt, United States 37-35—72
Patrick Newcomb, United States 36-36—72
Tim Wilkinson, New Zealand 37-35—72
Oliver Wilson, England 36-36—72
Paul Barjon, France 38-35—73
Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 38-35—73
Wesley Bryan, United States 38-35—73
Adam Svensson, Canada 35-38—73
Joseph Bramlett, United States 36-37—73
Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico 38-35—73
Andy Sullivan, England 37-36—73
Justin Suh, United States 38-35—73
Sung Kang, South Korea 39-35—74
Roger Sloan, Canada 38-36—74
Erik Barnes, United States 38-36—74
Hayden Springer, United States 36-38—74
Marco Penge, England 40-35—75
Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 39-36—75
Nick Watney, United States 38-37—75
Daan Huizing, Netherlands 38-37—75
Raul Pereda, Mexico 37-38—75
Baron Szeto, United States 38-37—75
Matthew Baldwin, England 38-38—76
Barclay Brown, England 36-40—76
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain 39-37—76
Garrick Higgo, South Africa 37-39—76
Pat Steffes, United States 41-35—76
James Morrison, England 41-35—76
Jeong-Weon Ko, France 38-39—77
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 38-39—77
Kevin Tway, United States 38-39—77
Gunner Wiebe, United States 39-38—77
Beau Forest, United States 39-40—79

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports
