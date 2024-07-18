Barracuda Championship Scores

Thursday At Old Greenwood Truckee, Calif. Purse: $4 million Yardage: 7,480; Par: 71 First Round Ben Silverman, Canada 28-34—62 Kelly…

Thursday

At Old Greenwood

Truckee, Calif.

Purse: $4 million

Yardage: 7,480; Par: 71

First Round

Ben Silverman, Canada 28-34—62 Kelly Kraft, United States 33-31—64 Nate Lashley, United States 31-33—64 Seonghyeon Kim, South Korea 35-30—65 Sam Ryder, United States 32-33—65 Patrick Fishburn, United States 32-33—65 Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 32-33—65 Vince Whaley, United States 34-31—65 Nick Dunlap, United States 33-32—65 J.J. Spaun, United States 31-34—65 Marcus Armitage, England 35-31—66 Taylor Pendrith, Canada 32-34—66 Robby Shelton, United States 32-34—66 Ben Taylor, England 34-32—66 Jacob Bridgeman, United States 33-33—66 Chad Ramey, United States 33-33—66 Adrien Saddier, France 35-31—66 MJ Daffue, South Africa 31-36—67 Chase Hanna, United States 33-34—67 Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 33-34—67 Seung-Yul Noh, South Korea 35-32—67 Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 35-32—67 Alex Fitzpatrick, England 32-35—67 Mac Meissner, United States 32-35—67 Edoardo Molinari, Italy 33-34—67 Henrik Norlander, Sweden 35-32—67 Sam Stevens, United States 36-31—67 Cameron Champ, United States 33-34—67 Joel Dahmen, United States 34-33—67 Manuel Elvira, Spain 34-33—67 Jason Scrivener, Australia 32-35—67 Andrew Putnam, United States 36-32—68 Sam Bairstow, England 35-33—68 Chan Kim, United States 34-34—68 Espen Kofstad, Norway 37-31—68 Martin Laird, Scotland 32-36—68 Alejandro Tosti, Argentina 34-34—68 Todd Clements, England 35-33—68 Max Greyserman, United States 36-32—68 Mark Hubbard, United States 33-35—68 Hurly Long, Germany 34-34—68 Ryan Moore, United States 32-36—68 Sean O’Hair, United States 34-34—68 Matti Schmid, Germany 34-34—68 Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 34-34—68 Luke List, United States 32-36—68 Tyson Alexander, United States 34-34—68 Max Rottluff, Germany 35-33—68 Paul Waring, England 35-33—68 Alexander Knappe, Germany 36-33—69 Casey Jarvis, South Africa 35-34—69 Ian Gilligan, United States 30-39—69 Chesson Hadley, United States 35-34—69 Daniel Berger, United States 34-35—69 Hayden Buckley, United States 33-36—69 Kevin Chappell, United States 37-32—69 Wilson Furr, United States 36-33—69 Nick Hardy, United States 33-36—69 Scott Piercy, United States 34-35—69 Greyson Sigg, United States 35-34—69 Louis De Jager, South Africa 35-34—69 Mats Ege, Norway 36-33—69 Lanto Griffin, United States 36-33—69 Jordan Gumberg, United States 34-35—69 Beau Hossler, United States 36-33—69 Lukas Nemecz, Austria 33-36—69 Patrick Rodgers, United States 35-34—69 Matthias Schwab, Austria 36-33—69 Michael Thorbjornsen, United States 35-34—69 Santiago Tarrio, Spain 34-35—69 Brandon Wu, United States 39-31—70 Austin Cook, United States 35-35—70 David Lipsky, United States 38-32—70 Keith Mitchell, United States 38-32—70 Camilo Villegas, Colombia 35-35—70 Adri Arnaus, Spain 35-35—70 Trace Crowe, United States 35-35—70 Kevin Dougherty, United States 36-34—70 Joe Highsmith, United States 35-35—70 Patton Kizzire, United States 35-35—70 Peter Malnati, United States 36-34—70 Andrea Pavan, Italy 37-33—70 Marcel Schneider, Germany 33-37—70 Mitchell Schow, United States 36-34—70 Neal Shipley, United States 38-32—70 Dylan Wu, United States 34-36—70 Clement Sordet, France 36-34—70 Bill Haas, United States 34-37—71 Jake Knapp, United States 31-40—71 Carson Young, United States 35-36—71 Scott Gutschewski, United States 36-35—71 Charley Hoffman, United States 37-34—71 Francesco Laporta, Italy 35-36—71 Ryan McCormick, United States 35-36—71 Ryan Palmer, United States 35-36—71 Alex Smalley, United States 38-33—71 Brandt Snedeker, United States 36-35—71 Callum Tarren, England 37-34—71 Tom Whitney, United States 35-36—71 Parker Coody, United States 35-36—71 Tyler Duncan, United States 35-36—71 Will Gordon, United States 36-35—71 Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 32-39—71 Tom Vaillant, France 36-35—71 Johannes Veerman, United States 34-37—71 Carl Yuan, China 33-38—71 Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 36-35—71 Aaron Baddeley, Australia 36-35—71 Zac Blair, United States 35-36—71 Scott Jamieson, Scotland 35-36—71 Andrew Johnston, England 36-35—71 Michael Kim, United States 36-35—71 Matthew NeSmith, United States 36-35—71 Josh Teater, United States 35-36—71 Kevin Yu, Chinese Taipei 37-34—71 Chez Reavie, United States 35-36—71 Blaine Hale, United States 34-38—72 Martin Trainer, France 38-34—72 Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 36-36—72 Rico Hoey, Philippines 37-35—72 Ryan Brehm, United States 36-36—72 Corey Pereira, United States 38-34—72 Sang-Moon Bae, South Korea 35-37—72 Troy Merritt, United States 37-35—72 Patrick Newcomb, United States 36-36—72 Tim Wilkinson, New Zealand 37-35—72 Oliver Wilson, England 36-36—72 Paul Barjon, France 38-35—73 Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 38-35—73 Wesley Bryan, United States 38-35—73 Adam Svensson, Canada 35-38—73 Joseph Bramlett, United States 36-37—73 Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico 38-35—73 Andy Sullivan, England 37-36—73 Justin Suh, United States 38-35—73 Sung Kang, South Korea 39-35—74 Roger Sloan, Canada 38-36—74 Erik Barnes, United States 38-36—74 Hayden Springer, United States 36-38—74 Marco Penge, England 40-35—75 Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 39-36—75 Nick Watney, United States 38-37—75 Daan Huizing, Netherlands 38-37—75 Raul Pereda, Mexico 37-38—75 Baron Szeto, United States 38-37—75 Matthew Baldwin, England 38-38—76 Barclay Brown, England 36-40—76 Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain 39-37—76 Garrick Higgo, South Africa 37-39—76 Pat Steffes, United States 41-35—76 James Morrison, England 41-35—76 Jeong-Weon Ko, France 38-39—77 Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 38-39—77 Kevin Tway, United States 38-39—77 Gunner Wiebe, United States 39-38—77 Beau Forest, United States 39-40—79

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.