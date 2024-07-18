Barracuda Championship Scores

Thursday
At Old Greenwood
Truckee, Calif.
Purse: $4 million
Yardage: 7,480; Par: 71
First Round
|Ben Silverman, Canada
|28-34—62
|Kelly Kraft, United States
|33-31—64
|Nate Lashley, United States
|31-33—64
|Seonghyeon Kim, South Korea
|35-30—65
|Sam Ryder, United States
|32-33—65
|Patrick Fishburn, United States
|32-33—65
|Lorenzo Scalise, Italy
|32-33—65
|Vince Whaley, United States
|34-31—65
|Nick Dunlap, United States
|33-32—65
|J.J. Spaun, United States
|31-34—65
|Marcus Armitage, England
|35-31—66
|Taylor Pendrith, Canada
|32-34—66
|Robby Shelton, United States
|32-34—66
|Ben Taylor, England
|34-32—66
|Jacob Bridgeman, United States
|33-33—66
|Chad Ramey, United States
|33-33—66
|Adrien Saddier, France
|35-31—66
|MJ Daffue, South Africa
|31-36—67
|Chase Hanna, United States
|33-34—67
|Maximilian Kieffer, Germany
|33-34—67
|Seung-Yul Noh, South Korea
|35-32—67
|Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa
|35-32—67
|Alex Fitzpatrick, England
|32-35—67
|Mac Meissner, United States
|32-35—67
|Edoardo Molinari, Italy
|33-34—67
|Henrik Norlander, Sweden
|35-32—67
|Sam Stevens, United States
|36-31—67
|Cameron Champ, United States
|33-34—67
|Joel Dahmen, United States
|34-33—67
|Manuel Elvira, Spain
|34-33—67
|Jason Scrivener, Australia
|32-35—67
|Andrew Putnam, United States
|36-32—68
|Sam Bairstow, England
|35-33—68
|Chan Kim, United States
|34-34—68
|Espen Kofstad, Norway
|37-31—68
|Martin Laird, Scotland
|32-36—68
|Alejandro Tosti, Argentina
|34-34—68
|Todd Clements, England
|35-33—68
|Max Greyserman, United States
|36-32—68
|Mark Hubbard, United States
|33-35—68
|Hurly Long, Germany
|34-34—68
|Ryan Moore, United States
|32-36—68
|Sean O’Hair, United States
|34-34—68
|Matti Schmid, Germany
|34-34—68
|Marcus Kinhult, Sweden
|34-34—68
|Luke List, United States
|32-36—68
|Tyson Alexander, United States
|34-34—68
|Max Rottluff, Germany
|35-33—68
|Paul Waring, England
|35-33—68
|Alexander Knappe, Germany
|36-33—69
|Casey Jarvis, South Africa
|35-34—69
|Ian Gilligan, United States
|30-39—69
|Chesson Hadley, United States
|35-34—69
|Daniel Berger, United States
|34-35—69
|Hayden Buckley, United States
|33-36—69
|Kevin Chappell, United States
|37-32—69
|Wilson Furr, United States
|36-33—69
|Nick Hardy, United States
|33-36—69
|Scott Piercy, United States
|34-35—69
|Greyson Sigg, United States
|35-34—69
|Louis De Jager, South Africa
|35-34—69
|Mats Ege, Norway
|36-33—69
|Lanto Griffin, United States
|36-33—69
|Jordan Gumberg, United States
|34-35—69
|Beau Hossler, United States
|36-33—69
|Lukas Nemecz, Austria
|33-36—69
|Patrick Rodgers, United States
|35-34—69
|Matthias Schwab, Austria
|36-33—69
|Michael Thorbjornsen, United States
|35-34—69
|Santiago Tarrio, Spain
|34-35—69
|Brandon Wu, United States
|39-31—70
|Austin Cook, United States
|35-35—70
|David Lipsky, United States
|38-32—70
|Keith Mitchell, United States
|38-32—70
|Camilo Villegas, Colombia
|35-35—70
|Adri Arnaus, Spain
|35-35—70
|Trace Crowe, United States
|35-35—70
|Kevin Dougherty, United States
|36-34—70
|Joe Highsmith, United States
|35-35—70
|Patton Kizzire, United States
|35-35—70
|Peter Malnati, United States
|36-34—70
|Andrea Pavan, Italy
|37-33—70
|Marcel Schneider, Germany
|33-37—70
|Mitchell Schow, United States
|36-34—70
|Neal Shipley, United States
|38-32—70
|Dylan Wu, United States
|34-36—70
|Clement Sordet, France
|36-34—70
|Bill Haas, United States
|34-37—71
|Jake Knapp, United States
|31-40—71
|Carson Young, United States
|35-36—71
|Scott Gutschewski, United States
|36-35—71
|Charley Hoffman, United States
|37-34—71
|Francesco Laporta, Italy
|35-36—71
|Ryan McCormick, United States
|35-36—71
|Ryan Palmer, United States
|35-36—71
|Alex Smalley, United States
|38-33—71
|Brandt Snedeker, United States
|36-35—71
|Callum Tarren, England
|37-34—71
|Tom Whitney, United States
|35-36—71
|Parker Coody, United States
|35-36—71
|Tyler Duncan, United States
|35-36—71
|Will Gordon, United States
|36-35—71
|Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal
|32-39—71
|Tom Vaillant, France
|36-35—71
|Johannes Veerman, United States
|34-37—71
|Carl Yuan, China
|33-38—71
|Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay
|36-35—71
|Aaron Baddeley, Australia
|36-35—71
|Zac Blair, United States
|35-36—71
|Scott Jamieson, Scotland
|35-36—71
|Andrew Johnston, England
|36-35—71
|Michael Kim, United States
|36-35—71
|Matthew NeSmith, United States
|36-35—71
|Josh Teater, United States
|35-36—71
|Kevin Yu, Chinese Taipei
|37-34—71
|Chez Reavie, United States
|35-36—71
|Blaine Hale, United States
|34-38—72
|Martin Trainer, France
|38-34—72
|Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain
|36-36—72
|Rico Hoey, Philippines
|37-35—72
|Ryan Brehm, United States
|36-36—72
|Corey Pereira, United States
|38-34—72
|Sang-Moon Bae, South Korea
|35-37—72
|Troy Merritt, United States
|37-35—72
|Patrick Newcomb, United States
|36-36—72
|Tim Wilkinson, New Zealand
|37-35—72
|Oliver Wilson, England
|36-36—72
|Paul Barjon, France
|38-35—73
|Dylan Frittelli, South Africa
|38-35—73
|Wesley Bryan, United States
|38-35—73
|Adam Svensson, Canada
|35-38—73
|Joseph Bramlett, United States
|36-37—73
|Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico
|38-35—73
|Andy Sullivan, England
|37-36—73
|Justin Suh, United States
|38-35—73
|Sung Kang, South Korea
|39-35—74
|Roger Sloan, Canada
|38-36—74
|Erik Barnes, United States
|38-36—74
|Hayden Springer, United States
|36-38—74
|Marco Penge, England
|40-35—75
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France
|39-36—75
|Nick Watney, United States
|38-37—75
|Daan Huizing, Netherlands
|38-37—75
|Raul Pereda, Mexico
|37-38—75
|Baron Szeto, United States
|38-37—75
|Matthew Baldwin, England
|38-38—76
|Barclay Brown, England
|36-40—76
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain
|39-37—76
|Garrick Higgo, South Africa
|37-39—76
|Pat Steffes, United States
|41-35—76
|James Morrison, England
|41-35—76
|Jeong-Weon Ko, France
|38-39—77
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea
|38-39—77
|Kevin Tway, United States
|38-39—77
|Gunner Wiebe, United States
|39-38—77
|Beau Forest, United States
|39-40—79
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.