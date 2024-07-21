Barracuda Championship Par Scores

Sunday
At Old Greenwood
Truckee, Calif.
Purse: $4 million
Yardage: 7,480; Par: 71
Final Round
|Nick Dunlap, United States (300), $720,000
|65-69-66-62—262
|-22
|Patrick Fishburn, United States (105), $276,000
|65-68-64-65—262
|-22
|Vince Whaley, United States (165), $436,000
|65-68-64-67—264
|-20
|Mac Meissner, United States (80), $196,000
|67-63-65-70—265
|-19
|Taylor Pendrith, Canada (63), $154,500
|66-66-70-64—266
|-18
|Patrick Rodgers, United States (63), $154,500
|69-68-64-65—266
|-18
|Chad Ramey, United States (31), $76,000
|66-67-65-69—267
|-17
|Patton Kizzire, United States (45), $117,000
|70-67-66-65—268
|-16
|Henrik Norlander, Sweden (36), $97,000
|67-71-66-64—268
|-16
|Hayden Buckley, United States (55), $135,000
|69-67-67-66—269
|-15
|Kevin Chappell, United States (29), $59,000
|69-65-70-65—269
|-15
|Lukas Nemecz, Austria (0), $76,000
|69-68-66-66—269
|-15
|Rico Hoey, Philippines (45), $117,000
|72-63-64-71—270
|-14
|Justin Suh, United States (36), $97,000
|73-63-67-67—270
|-14
|Mark Hubbard, United States (29), $59,000
|68-66-73-63—270
|-14
|Martin Laird, Scotland (26), $45,267
|68-68-68-66—270
|-14
|Andrew Putnam, United States (26), $45,267
|68-69-68-65—270
|-14
|Jake Knapp, United States (21), $33,400
|71-66-69-64—270
|-14
|J.J. Spaun, United States (17), $26,800
|65-65-69-71—270
|-14
|Mitchell Schow, United States (0), $59,000
|70-66-70-64—270
|-14
|Paul Waring, England (0), $45,267
|68-69-64-69—270
|-14
|Marcus Armitage, England (0), $33,400
|66-69-64-71—270
|-14
|Todd Clements, England (0), $21,800
|68-68-68-66—270
|-14
|Charley Hoffman, United States (45), $117,000
|71-67-66-67—271
|-13
|Max Greyserman, United States (31), $76,000
|68-66-67-70—271
|-13
|Seonghyeon Kim, South Korea (29), $59,000
|65-68-70-68—271
|-13
|Chesson Hadley, United States (21), $33,400
|69-70-65-67—271
|-13
|Michael Kim, United States (21), $33,400
|71-64-66-70—271
|-13
|Seung-Yul Noh, South Korea (21), $33,400
|67-70-66-68—271
|-13
|Chan Kim, United States (17), $26,800
|68-64-69-70—271
|-13
|Sam Stevens, United States (17), $26,800
|67-70-66-68—271
|-13
|Sean O’Hair, United States (17), $21,800
|68-64-69-70—271
|-13
|Sam Ryder, United States (11), $18,600
|65-71-67-68—271
|-13
|Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa (0), $76,000
|67-67-67-70—271
|-13
|MJ Daffue, South Africa (17), $21,800
|67-67-72-66—272
|-12
|Chez Reavie, United States (7), $13,400
|71-65-68-68—272
|-12
|Cameron Champ, United States (5), $10,440
|67-66-71-68—272
|-12
|Max Rottluff, Germany (0), $13,400
|68-66-65-73—272
|-12
|Alex Smalley, United States (17), $21,800
|71-67-68-67—273
|-11
|Nate Lashley, United States (11), $18,600
|64-69-73-67—273
|-11
|Lanto Griffin, United States (9), $16,600
|69-69-66-69—273
|-11
|Ben Taylor, England (5), $10,440
|66-70-71-66—273
|-11
|Robby Shelton, United States (5), $10,040
|66-68-69-70—273
|-11
|Adrien Saddier, France (0), $26,800
|66-70-66-71—273
|-11
|Ben Silverman, Canada (9), $16,600
|62-75-68-69—274
|-10
|Will Gordon, United States (6), $11,160
|71-68-69-66—274
|-10
|Casey Jarvis, South Africa (0), $21,800
|69-68-64-73—274
|-10
|Ian Gilligan, United States (0), $0
|69-69-66-70—274
|-10
|Neal Shipley, United States (0), $16,600
|70-65-71-68—274
|-10
|Joseph Bramlett, United States (7), $13,400
|73-66-68-68—275
|-9
|Maximilian Kieffer, Germany (0), $13,400
|67-70-72-66—275
|-9
|Oliver Wilson, England (0), $13,400
|72-67-64-72—275
|-9
|Alejandro Tosti, Argentina (4), $9,640
|68-70-68-70—276
|-8
|Hurly Long, Germany (0), $9,640
|68-70-68-70—276
|-8
|Matti Schmid, Germany (3), $9,240
|68-68-72-69—277
|-7
|Chase Hanna, United States (0), $9,640
|67-68-70-73—278
|-6
|Santiago Tarrio, Spain (0), $9,240
|69-69-68-72—278
|-6
|Espen Kofstad, Norway (0), $9,080
|68-70-68-72—278
|-6
|Scott Piercy, United States (3), $8,960
|69-69-68-73—279
|-5
|Sam Bairstow, England (0), $9,240
|68-71-70-70—279
|-5
|Ryan Brehm, United States (4), $9,400
|72-67-68-73—280
|-4
|Michael Thorbjornsen, United States (3), $8,960
|69-67-72-72—280
|-4
|Nick Watney, United States (3), $8,840
|75-64-74-68—281
|-3
|Scott Gutschewski, United States (3), $8,760
|71-65-73-74—283
|-1
|Peter Malnati, United States (2), $8,680
|70-68-73-72—283
|-1
