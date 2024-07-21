Barracuda Championship Par Scores

Sunday At Old Greenwood Truckee, Calif. Purse: $4 million Yardage: 7,480; Par: 71 Final Round Nick Dunlap, United States (300),…

Sunday

At Old Greenwood

Truckee, Calif.

Purse: $4 million

Yardage: 7,480; Par: 71

Final Round

Nick Dunlap, United States (300), $720,000 65-69-66-62—262 -22 Patrick Fishburn, United States (105), $276,000 65-68-64-65—262 -22 Vince Whaley, United States (165), $436,000 65-68-64-67—264 -20 Mac Meissner, United States (80), $196,000 67-63-65-70—265 -19 Taylor Pendrith, Canada (63), $154,500 66-66-70-64—266 -18 Patrick Rodgers, United States (63), $154,500 69-68-64-65—266 -18 Chad Ramey, United States (31), $76,000 66-67-65-69—267 -17 Patton Kizzire, United States (45), $117,000 70-67-66-65—268 -16 Henrik Norlander, Sweden (36), $97,000 67-71-66-64—268 -16 Hayden Buckley, United States (55), $135,000 69-67-67-66—269 -15 Kevin Chappell, United States (29), $59,000 69-65-70-65—269 -15 Lukas Nemecz, Austria (0), $76,000 69-68-66-66—269 -15 Rico Hoey, Philippines (45), $117,000 72-63-64-71—270 -14 Justin Suh, United States (36), $97,000 73-63-67-67—270 -14 Mark Hubbard, United States (29), $59,000 68-66-73-63—270 -14 Martin Laird, Scotland (26), $45,267 68-68-68-66—270 -14 Andrew Putnam, United States (26), $45,267 68-69-68-65—270 -14 Jake Knapp, United States (21), $33,400 71-66-69-64—270 -14 J.J. Spaun, United States (17), $26,800 65-65-69-71—270 -14 Mitchell Schow, United States (0), $59,000 70-66-70-64—270 -14 Paul Waring, England (0), $45,267 68-69-64-69—270 -14 Marcus Armitage, England (0), $33,400 66-69-64-71—270 -14 Todd Clements, England (0), $21,800 68-68-68-66—270 -14 Charley Hoffman, United States (45), $117,000 71-67-66-67—271 -13 Max Greyserman, United States (31), $76,000 68-66-67-70—271 -13 Seonghyeon Kim, South Korea (29), $59,000 65-68-70-68—271 -13 Chesson Hadley, United States (21), $33,400 69-70-65-67—271 -13 Michael Kim, United States (21), $33,400 71-64-66-70—271 -13 Seung-Yul Noh, South Korea (21), $33,400 67-70-66-68—271 -13 Chan Kim, United States (17), $26,800 68-64-69-70—271 -13 Sam Stevens, United States (17), $26,800 67-70-66-68—271 -13 Sean O’Hair, United States (17), $21,800 68-64-69-70—271 -13 Sam Ryder, United States (11), $18,600 65-71-67-68—271 -13 Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa (0), $76,000 67-67-67-70—271 -13 MJ Daffue, South Africa (17), $21,800 67-67-72-66—272 -12 Chez Reavie, United States (7), $13,400 71-65-68-68—272 -12 Cameron Champ, United States (5), $10,440 67-66-71-68—272 -12 Max Rottluff, Germany (0), $13,400 68-66-65-73—272 -12 Alex Smalley, United States (17), $21,800 71-67-68-67—273 -11 Nate Lashley, United States (11), $18,600 64-69-73-67—273 -11 Lanto Griffin, United States (9), $16,600 69-69-66-69—273 -11 Ben Taylor, England (5), $10,440 66-70-71-66—273 -11 Robby Shelton, United States (5), $10,040 66-68-69-70—273 -11 Adrien Saddier, France (0), $26,800 66-70-66-71—273 -11 Ben Silverman, Canada (9), $16,600 62-75-68-69—274 -10 Will Gordon, United States (6), $11,160 71-68-69-66—274 -10 Casey Jarvis, South Africa (0), $21,800 69-68-64-73—274 -10 Ian Gilligan, United States (0), $0 69-69-66-70—274 -10 Neal Shipley, United States (0), $16,600 70-65-71-68—274 -10 Joseph Bramlett, United States (7), $13,400 73-66-68-68—275 -9 Maximilian Kieffer, Germany (0), $13,400 67-70-72-66—275 -9 Oliver Wilson, England (0), $13,400 72-67-64-72—275 -9 Alejandro Tosti, Argentina (4), $9,640 68-70-68-70—276 -8 Hurly Long, Germany (0), $9,640 68-70-68-70—276 -8 Matti Schmid, Germany (3), $9,240 68-68-72-69—277 -7 Chase Hanna, United States (0), $9,640 67-68-70-73—278 -6 Santiago Tarrio, Spain (0), $9,240 69-69-68-72—278 -6 Espen Kofstad, Norway (0), $9,080 68-70-68-72—278 -6 Scott Piercy, United States (3), $8,960 69-69-68-73—279 -5 Sam Bairstow, England (0), $9,240 68-71-70-70—279 -5 Ryan Brehm, United States (4), $9,400 72-67-68-73—280 -4 Michael Thorbjornsen, United States (3), $8,960 69-67-72-72—280 -4 Nick Watney, United States (3), $8,840 75-64-74-68—281 -3 Scott Gutschewski, United States (3), $8,760 71-65-73-74—283 -1 Peter Malnati, United States (2), $8,680 70-68-73-72—283 -1

