Bailey Ober allows 1 hit in 8 innings to lead the Tigers past the Twins 5-0

DETROIT (AP) — Bailey Ober allowed one hit in eight scoreless innings, and the Minnesota Twins beat Detroit 5-0 on Sunday to win the weekend and season series against the Tigers.

Willi Castro and Manuel Margot each had three hits for the Twins, who went 2 for 15 with runners in scoring position. Minnesota won two of three to finish 7-6 against Detroit.

Ober (10-5) allowed a clean single to Matt Vierling to lead off the fourth and walked two batters while striking out a career-high 11. He is 3-0 with a 0.69 ERA in four starts against the Tigers this season.

Detroit, down to three healthy starting pitchers, got nine innings from its bullpen for the third time in six games. Opener Alex Faedo (5-2) allowed one run in one-plus innings.

The Twins took the lead on Brook Lee’s sacrifice fly in the second, and Carlos Santana made it 2-0 with another sac fly in the third.

Matt Wallner added an RBI double off Kenta Maeda in the seventh, giving the Twins a three-run lead, and they scored two more in the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins 3B Jose Miranda left the game in the first inning after Faedo hit him in the cheek with a 95-mph fastball. It appeared Miranda’s ear flap took most of the impact, and he walked off the field under his own power after a check from the Minnesota training staff. He passed preliminary concussion tests.

UP NEXT

Twins: Fly to New York to start a three-game series with the Mets on Monday. RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (3-1, 3.27) is scheduled to start the opener against LHP Jose Quintana (5-6, 4.02).

Tigers: Remain home for two games against AL-best Cleveland. RHP Jack Flaherty (7-5, 2.95), the subject of trade rumors, is scheduled to start Monday against RHP Tanner Bibee (8-4, 3.50).

