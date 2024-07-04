Atlanta visits Dallas after Howard’s 36-point performance

Atlanta Dream (7-11, 3-8 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (4-16, 3-9 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Atlanta Dream (7-11, 3-8 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (4-16, 3-9 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings hosts the Atlanta Dream after Natasha Howard scored 36 points in the Dallas Wings’ 104-96 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

The Wings have gone 2-6 in home games. Dallas is sixth in the Western Conference in team defense, giving up 88.9 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The Dream have gone 4-4 away from home. Atlanta is sixth in the WNBA with 35.0 rebounds per game led by Tina Charles averaging 9.1.

Dallas averages 80.6 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 80.8 Atlanta allows. Atlanta’s 40.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than Dallas has given up to its opponents (45.8%).

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Dream defeated the Wings 83-78 in their last matchup on May 21. Allisha Gray led the Dream with 21 points, and Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogunbowale is scoring 23.8 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Wings.

Cheyenne Parker is averaging 9.7 points for the Dream.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 1-9, averaging 79.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.3 points per game.

Dream: 3-7, averaging 76.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest), Maddy Siegrist: out (finger), Satou Sabally: out (shoulder), Jaelyn Brown: out (illness).

Dream: Rhyne Howard: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.