Live Radio
Home » Sports » Aston Villa confirms the…

Aston Villa confirms the sale of France winger Moussa Diaby to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad

The Associated Press

July 24, 2024, 6:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa confirmed the sale of France winger Moussa Diaby to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad on Wednesday for a reported fee of around 50 million pounds ($65 million).

The 25-year-old Diaby only moved to Villa Park last summer — for a reported club-record fee — and scored 10 goals in 54 appearances across all competitions, helping Unai Emery’s side qualify for the Champions League.

Diaby had previously spent four years in Germany at Bayer Leverkusen before linking up again with Emery, who had managed the forward at Paris Saint-Germain.

His latest move will see him team up with compatriots Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante, as well as former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho. Al-Ittihad, under head coach Laurent Blanc, is aiming to improve on a fifth-place finish last season.

Also Wednesday, second-tier Sunderland announced the signing of Colombia international Ian Poveda on a free transfer.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up