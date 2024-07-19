Aston Villa completes signing of Jaden Philogene from Hull

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa re-signed Jaden Philogene on Friday, a year after selling the forward to Hull City.…

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa re-signed Jaden Philogene on Friday, a year after selling the forward to Hull City.

The 22-year-old Philogene graduated through Villa’s academy before he was sold to second-division team Hull last year.

Villa, which has qualified for this season’s Champions League, quickly moved to bring him back to the club after his impressive season for Hull, where he scored 12 league goals.

“It feels amazing, it’s like I’m back at home,” Philogene said. “It’s a dream come true. When I was a little boy I wanted to play in the Champions League. I’ve always thought I want to be there one day and here I am.”

Villa did not disclose the fee for Philogene or the length of his contract.

