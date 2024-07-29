Arsenal buys Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal signed Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna on Monday. The English Premier League club did not…

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal signed Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna on Monday.

The English Premier League club did not confirm the fee for 22-year-old Calafiori or the length of contract, but media reports said he agreed on a five-year deal, and Arsenal paid 42 million pounds ($54 million).

“He is a great signing and gives us huge strength to reinforce our defense,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. “Riccardo is a big personality and character, with specific skills, which will make us stronger as we push to win major trophies.”

Calafiori is a versatile defender who can play as center back or left back. He was part of Italy’s squad at the European Championship this summer.

“He has already shown great development in recent seasons with his performances for both Bologna and Italy, with his progression and development in the past year being really impressive,” Arteta added.

