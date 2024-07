PHOENIX (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale sets the WNBA All-Star record with 34 points as the WNBA team beats the U.S.…

PHOENIX (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale sets the WNBA All-Star record with 34 points as the WNBA team beats the U.S. Olympic team 117-109.

