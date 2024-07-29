Argentina 4, South Africa 2
|Argentina
|0
|1
|0
|3
|—
|4
|South Africa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|—
|2
Argentina_A. Gorzelany 3, J. Jankunas 1.
South Africa_M. Louw 1, K. de Waal 1.
Green Cards_S. Cairo, Argentina, 35′. V. Sauze Valdez, Argentina, 37′. S. Botha, South Africa, 59′.
Yellow Cards_None.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Ayanna McClean, Trinidad and Tobago. Laurine Delforge, Belgium. Jonas Van’t Hek, Netherlands. Hannah Harrison, Britain.
