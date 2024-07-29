Argentina 4, South Africa 2 Argentina 0 1 0 3 — 4 South Africa 1 1 0 0 — 2…

Argentina 4, South Africa 2

Argentina 0 1 0 3 — 4 South Africa 1 1 0 0 — 2

Argentina_A. Gorzelany 3, J. Jankunas 1.

South Africa_M. Louw 1, K. de Waal 1.

Green Cards_S. Cairo, Argentina, 35′. V. Sauze Valdez, Argentina, 37′. S. Botha, South Africa, 59′.

Yellow Cards_None.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Ayanna McClean, Trinidad and Tobago. Laurine Delforge, Belgium. Jonas Van’t Hek, Netherlands. Hannah Harrison, Britain.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.