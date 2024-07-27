Argentina 3, Iraq 1 Argentina 1 2 — 3 Iraq 1 0 — 1 First Half_1, Argentina, Almada, (Alvarez), 14th…

Argentina 1 2 — 3 Iraq 1 0 — 1

First Half_1, Argentina, Almada, (Alvarez), 14th minute; 2, Iraq, Hussein, (Hasan), 45th+5.

Second Half_3, Argentina, Gondou, (Zenon), 62nd; 4, Argentina, Fernandez, (Zenon), 85th.

Yellow Cards_Tahseen, Iraq, 46th; Garcia, Argentina, 50th; Mohammed, Iraq, 52nd; Gondou, Argentina, 90th.

Referee_Espen Andreas Eskas.

