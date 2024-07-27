Argentina 3, Iraq 1
|Argentina
|1
|2
|—
|3
|Iraq
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Half_1, Argentina, Almada, (Alvarez), 14th minute; 2, Iraq, Hussein, (Hasan), 45th+5.
Second Half_3, Argentina, Gondou, (Zenon), 62nd; 4, Argentina, Fernandez, (Zenon), 85th.
Yellow Cards_Tahseen, Iraq, 46th; Garcia, Argentina, 50th; Mohammed, Iraq, 52nd; Gondou, Argentina, 90th.
Referee_Espen Andreas Eskas.
