Ukraine 0, Argentina 2

Argentina 0 2 — 2 Ukraine 0 0 — 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Argentina, Almada, 47th minute; 2, Argentina, Echeverri, 90th+1.

Yellow Cards_Rubchynskyi, Ukraine, 53rd; Veleten, Ukraine, 82nd.

Referee_Beida Dahane.

