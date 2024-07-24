Another shortened start for AL strikeout leader and All-Star Garrett Crochet of the White Sox

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — American League strikeout leader Garrett Crochet had another shortened start for the Chicago White Sox. The…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — American League strikeout leader Garrett Crochet had another shortened start for the Chicago White Sox. The big question is how many more the hard-throwing All-Star lefty might have with them.

Crochet, a potential trade target for contenders as a starter or reliever, fanned seven in four innings in a 3-2 loss at Texas on Tuesday night.

The 25-year-old converted reliever has already thrown a career-high 111 1/3 innings in 21 starts this season, and the White Sox are trying to carefully manage the workload for their 2020 first-round draft pick.

“Benefit-wise … I’m sure that’s more so a long-term thing that I’ll see at the end of the year,” Crochet said. “But, you know, the body’s been feeling good, recovery has been good. When I’m approached with information that it’s going to be a shortened start, I’m just going to take it in stride and keep competing the way I have been all season.”

Crochet has pitched only 10 innings in his three July starts for the White Sox, who are a major league-worst 27-76. He threw 49 of 74 pitches for strikes against the Rangers, a week after his All-Star Game appearance in the same ballpark — and a week before the trade deadline.

“It’s definitely something that I’m aware of as the deadline approaches,” he said. “But out of my control. Once the trade deadline comes and goes, whatever happens, happens.”

Texas scored two runs, one on a double steal that included Josh Smith swiping home, and had three singles in the first inning. Those were the only runs allowed by Crochet, who gave up four hits and walked two.

“He felt a little weird because he had just one inning in 11 days,” White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. “And I said, look, man, if you felt weird and come out of that ballgame after 74 pitches and two runs, and one really wasn’t your run … you did a really good job of navigating through that lineup not feeling for your mechanics the way you like to feel.”

Grifol acknowledged Crochet probably could have gone further in the game.

“This is a good start for him in the second half, and we’ll see where we take it from there,” the manager said.

Crochet’s strikeout total is up to 157, two behind San Diego Padres right-hander and former White Sox teammate Dylan Cease for the big league lead.

In his last start before the All-Star break on July 12, Crochet threw two scoreless innings with four strikeouts against Pittsburgh. That was six days after 93 pitches and allowing two runs over four innings in a no-decision at Miami.

“With today, it was kind of a special circumstance,” Crochet said. “Two innings versus Pittsburgh, I don’t remember the pitch count, but I don’t think it was even 30, and then 18 here in the All-Star Game. So I think it just made sense for it to be a shortened start. Especially with the elongated rest period, kind of rebuild back up into the normal workload.”

Crochet was the 11th overall pick in 2020 out of Tennessee, where he was primarily a reliever. He pitched 65 innings in 18 games (six starts) for the Volunteers in 2019, his high mark until surpassing 100 innings before the All-Star break this season.

He threw 54 1/3 innings in 54 relief appearances for the White Sox in 2021, but missed all of the next season after Tommy John surgery. He had 25 innings last year — 12 1/3 in the minors and 12 2/3 in the majors — before being turned into a starter.

“I think it would benefit him greatly if he could get 30 to 32 starts,” Grifol said before the game. “Whether he finishes the last start and it’s just one inning, I think it’s really good for him to go through a full season and get 30 starts. That’s how we feel, but we’ll see how that plays out.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.