Andy Murray’s first-round Wimbledon match is listed on Tuesday’s schedule at Centre Court

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Andy Murray’s first-round singles match at Wimbledon was listed on Tuesday’s schedule as the third contest on Centre Court.

Murray, a two-time champion at the All England Club, has not announced yet whether he definitely will be able to compete in the tournament that began Monday. He had surgery to remove a cyst from his spinal cord on June 22.

The 37-year-old from Scotland was drawn to face Tomas Machac in the first round.

Murray is also entered in doubles with his older brother, Jamie.

The tournament releases schedules a day in advance and issued Tuesday’s at about 3:15 p.m. on Monday. Murray said on Sunday that he would need to wait for some medical tests and a practice session on Monday before determining if he could play against Machac.

