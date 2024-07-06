Anderson throws eight scoreless innings in Los Angeles Angels 7-0 win over Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Anderson threw eight dominant innings and Jo Adell homered to help the Los Angeles Angels end…

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Anderson threw eight dominant innings and Jo Adell homered to help the Los Angeles Angels end a five-game skid with a 7-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

Anderson (8-8) gave up a leadoff single, then retired the next 13 Chicago batters before allowing another hit to cruise to his third win in his last five starts. The lefty matched his career-best 10 strikeouts and allowed just three hits with no walks.

“I just feel like if I’m ahead in the count I can throw whatever I want,” said Anderson, who induced 11 groundouts. “That was a big thing for me today: Try to attack and get ahead early.”

Logan O’Hoppe added two hits and a pair of RBIs for Los Angeles, which saw all nine starters get at least a hit after the club managed just a run in its prior three losses.

Ben Joyce pitched a clean ninth to finish the shutout.

“I don’t know if that’s as good as he can pitch, but he sure gave us what we needed today,” Angels manager Ron Washington said of Anderson. “He was really in command today.”

Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks (1-7) left after two innings with low back tightness. He surrendered the Angels’ first two runs and walked two with four hits as he dropped his third straight decision.

“It was just weird and I wasn’t effective,” said Hendricks, who said he experienced spasms a day earlier. “It was smart not to push it any further.”

Manager Craig Counsell said Hendricks will be evaluated further in coming days before the club determines if he’ll need time on the injured list.

The Cubs, seeking a third straight victory, have dropped nine of 13. Nico Hoerner had two of the team’s four hits.

Colten Brewer, the first of five Chicago relievers, gave up three runs — one earned — in a two-error third and Adell homered to deep center two innings later off Drew Smyly.

Angels outfielder Kevin Pillar got a day off as he marked 10 years of major league service. The club decorated his stall and he gave a pregame pep talk to his teammates.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: First baseman Nolan Schanuel hop-stepped to first in the third inning after being hit in the lower leg by a Brewer pitch but remained in the game.

Cubs: RHP Yency Almonte (torn labrum) will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. He appeared in 17 games this season. … RHP Mark Leiter Jr. (forearm strain) will be activated from the 15-day injured list sometime during this week’s road trip to Baltimore and St. Louis. … RHP Julian Merryweather (rib stress fracture) will begin a rehab assignment at Single-A South Bend this week.

UP NEXT

The Angels send José Soriano (4-6, 3.77 ERA) against fellow RHP Hayden Wesneski (2-5, 4.14) in Sunday afternoon’s series finale.

