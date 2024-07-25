Ames takes first-round lead at Senior British Open at Carnoustie, four players a stroke behind

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) — Stephen Ames shot a four-under 68 Thursday to take the first-round lead at the Senior British…

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) — Stephen Ames shot a four-under 68 Thursday to take the first-round lead at the Senior British Open at Carnoustie.

The naturalized Canadian citizen from Trinidad had a one-stroke lead over four players — Richard Green, Paul Broadhurst, Peter Baker and K.J. Choi. Scott Hend shot 70 and was in sixth place.

Padraig Harrington, Retief Goosen and Thomas Bjorn shot 71. Darren Clarke and Bernhard Langer had 74 and Vijay Singh shot 78.

John Daly, who withdrew from the British Open last week with an apparent left knee injury during the first round, also withdrew ahead of play starting Thursday at Carnoustie.

Ames complained about the slow play.

“I think overall, the pace of play kind of hindered us a little bit coming down at the end there,” Ames said. “So that kind of threw me off-balance.

“But I think overall this is a good test here this week for us. So I quite enjoyed the 68.”

Green, a 53-year-old Australian, has finished second and third in the senior majors — the Senior PGA and U.S. Senior Open — this year. and says although his confidence level is high, he’s “still pretty humble about my golf.”

“I understand it’s difficult to win against the caliber of field that’s here,” Green said. “But those two results obviously have built some confidence over those big events and big tournaments, and hopefully I can get there again on Sunday.”

