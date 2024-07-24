All-Star outfielder Christian Yelich leaves Brewers game against Cubs with back tightness

CHICAGO (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers All-Star outfielder Christian Yelich left Tuesday night’s game against the Cubs with what the club…

CHICAGO (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers All-Star outfielder Christian Yelich left Tuesday night’s game against the Cubs with what the club called back tightness.

Yelich, the designated hitter, was replaced in the sixth inning after going 0-1 with a pair of walks. The Brewers beat the Cubs 1-0.

The 2018 National League MVP earned his third All-Star selection this season and began the night with a league-best .316 batting average.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.