All-Star outfielder Christian Yelich leaves Brewers game against Cubs with back tightness

The Associated Press

July 24, 2024, 12:40 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers All-Star outfielder Christian Yelich left Tuesday night’s game against the Cubs with what the club called back tightness.

Yelich, the designated hitter, was replaced in the sixth inning after going 0-1 with a pair of walks. The Brewers beat the Cubs 1-0.

The 2018 National League MVP earned his third All-Star selection this season and began the night with a league-best .316 batting average.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

