Awards:

AL Gold Glove: 2007, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2016.

AL Platinum Glove: 2011, 2012.

NL Silver Slugger: 2004.

AL Silver Slugger: 2010, 2011, 2014.

AL All-Star: 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014.

NL Player of the Month: Sept. 2004.

AL Player of the Month: Sept. 2011, Sept. 2012, July 2013.

